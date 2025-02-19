Here is what Astros fans can realistically expect from Lance McCullers Jr. in 2025

By now, Houston Astros fans have pretty much had their fill in seeing videos of pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. working off a mound either in a bullpen or training facility. It's been quite a long road back to rejoining the starting rotation for him. McCullers is in West Palm Beach, getting ready for (hopefully) a season where he's on the active roster.

What, though, are some of the projections bouncing around out there regarding a McCullers full return? It appears that the plan for him right now is to pitch some late Grapefruit League games down in Florida. From spring training, McCullers then would head down the Southwest Freeway to pitch for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Astros' Triple A team.

McCullers' health saga has been well covered. Just in case, though, here are some of the basics. He underwent right flexor tendon surgery in June 2023. At the time, a bone spur in his right arm also was taken out. There was some hope McCullers could make it back to MLB mounds in 2024. But arm soreness forced him to shut those dreams down in July 2024.

Don't look for McCullers to be on the Astros' Opening Day roster when they take on the New York Mets at Daikin Park on March 27. Yet he recently expressed a sense of hope that he could come on back and start for the Astros. When did McCullers last start a game for Houston? Go all the way back to the 2022 World Series. Yes, fans, it's been that long.

“I’ve been happy with the progress and all that stuff,” McCullers said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle, according to MSN. “It’s been a good offseason. I’m in a really great spot.” While also working to fine-tune his pitching efforts these days, McCullers has been tinkering with his pitch selection. One might say that just to even know this is taking place is a sign toward good things happening.

“I feel in a great spot, physically and mentally,” McCullers said. “Responding really well to the off-speeds and the velo bumps. And we’ve condensed the amount of time (between) my bullpens … I’m responding to everything accordingly.”

Lance McCullers pretty much threw cold water on Astros general manager Dana Brown's trial balloon about becoming a relief pitcher

There's also been a little miscommunication, if you want to call it that, between Astros general manager Dana Brown and McCullers. Brown, when talking about McCullers' situation at the owners' meetings, mentioned the possibility that McCullers would have a limited workload. Brown also floated the possibility that McCullers might find time as a reliever.

Late last week, McCullers pretty much nixed that notion. His plans are to come back ready and raring to go as a starter. Putting a healthy, happy McCullers in the mix with Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, and Spencer Arrighetti solidifies the rotation even more.

A native of Tampa, Fla., McCullers, who stands 6'1 and weighs 200 pounds, has a career 49-32 record with a 3.48 ERA. He's started in 127 of his 130 total MLB games. McCullers has totaled 800 strikeouts in 718 2/3 innings pitched. Right now, McCullers, who is represented by super-agent Scott Boras, is in the middle of a five-year, $85 million contract that he signed back in 2022.

McCullers' deal runs through 2026, so he's not going to be available for free agency until the 2027 season. The Astros really hope that he can provide much-needed help, Maybe McCullers can help fill the void left now that Yusei Kikuchi is no longer around. Any picture of him on an MLB mound in 2025 will be quite a welcome sight.

