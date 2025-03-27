The Houston Astros 2025 season is set to begin. A lot's changed over the last five months or so, but Houston is still viewed by many as the team to beat in the AL West. As for World Series aspirations, Astros fans might want to hold off on those for the moment.

Astros GM Dana Brown should be commended (kind of) for putting together the roster he did in the face of difficult financial constraints. There's no doubt that losing both Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman will sting, but the Astros should still be in the mix for a playoff run if everything falls their way.

Let's take a peek at several bold (most of which will surely go terribly wrong) for the Astros 2025 season.

5 bold predictions for the 2025 Houston Astros season

1. The Astros move Jose Altuve back to second base before June 1st

Astros fans got a glimpse of Altuve in left field during spring training, and there was a mixture of highs and lows. But Houston's commitment to shift a career infielder to the outfield grass at age 35 borders on lunacy. Everyone, including Altuve, has said all the right things, but this doesn't seem to have staying power. Look for No. 27 to be back at the keystone before the All-Star break.

2. Rookie outfielder Jacob Melton supplants Jake Meyers in center field

Though the Astros didn't necessarily address the outfield in a conventional way this offseason, but moving Altuve to left field and adding Cam Smith to the Opening Day roster, Houston sent a clear signal to Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick...your days are numbered. McCormick has already been replaced in right field by Smith, and given his track record, Meyers won't survive much beyond the month of May.

3. Astros agree to contract extension with Cam Smith

Houston has seen Bregman, Tucker, George Springer, and Carlos Correa all leave via free agency. With that in mind, look for Jim Crane and the Astros ownership to make a massive play to keep Smith off the free agent market in the future. This type of thinking has allowed the Atlanta Braves to keep their homegrown stars, and if Houston believes in Smith enough to add him to the Opening Day roster, then the Astros should go all-in on their young prodigy.

4. Astros deal Framber Valdez at the MLB trade deadline

Valdez's name was already mentioned as a trade candidate earlier this offseason, but after shedding Tucker, Houston decided to hold onto their ace. But if Hunter Brown becomes the frontline starter everyone thinks he can be, and the bevy of Houston starters all return healthy before the trade deadline, the Astros may be able to get a haul for Valdez — much more than they could by extending a qualifying offer this coming winter.

5. Isaac Paredes, not Yordan Alvarez, leads the Astros in home runs during the 2025 season

How friendly will the Crawford Boxes be to the Astros' newcomer? Paredes was on Houston's radar at last year's trade deadline before being dealt to the Chicago Cubs. The Astros doubled their effort this past offseason and were able to secure the former All-Star as part of the return for Tucker. Paredes had just 19 homers in 2024, but is two years removed from smashing 31 bombs with the Tampa Bay Rays. Alvarez crushed 35 last season, but look for Paredes to surpass him this season...even if it's only by one.

