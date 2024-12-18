The Houston Astros aren't necessarily shopping Framber Valdez, but GM Dana Brown is said to be listening to offers. As was the case with Kyle Tucker, if the Astros receive enough interest, it might be difficult to hang on to their ace.

One look at the price tag for starting pitching this offseason shows just how valuable a player like Valdez could be on the trade market, and the Astros would be foolish to close the door to the idea of dealing the southpaw if Houston's front office receives an offer they can't refuse. But which teams might be courting Valdez, and who has the potential to offer the most in return?

5 best trade destinations for Astros to maximize their value for Framber Valdez

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles pulled off a blockbuster trade last offseason that allowed them to acquire former Cy Young Award-winner Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers. Burnes, like Valdez, was only under team control for one more season, meaning that the O's have shown they're willing to go all in on a one-year rental. While the rest of the AL East is targeting the big-name free agents, Baltimore has the prospect capital to get a deal done.

New York Mets

Steve Cohen will spare no expense in his efforts to win a World Series championship. After signing Juan Soto, the New York Mets lineup looks rather formidable. But in order to win in October, you need quality pitching. No offense, but inking Frankie Montas to an over-market deal and adding reliever Clay Holmes (who they hope to turn into a starter) isn't going to scare anyone. If the Mets want to be taken seriously, upgrading the rotation is must.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox already emptied the farm system to land Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, but the cupboard is not bare. Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer are probably off limits, but a young shortstop prospect like Franklin Arias — ranked in the top 100 according to MLB Pipeline — could be the headliner of a trade package heading back to Houston. The Astros need to beef up their farm system, and Boston could help facilitate that.

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers could be a wild card in potential trade talks for Valdez. Yes, those same Tigers who knocked the Astros out of the postseason. Detroit has one of the best pitchers in the game in 2024 AL Cy Young-winner Tarik Skubal, but he needs a Robin to his Batman. There's no way Houston is prying Jackson Jobe or Max Clark away from Detroit, but the Tigers have three more top-100 prospects as well.

San Francisco Giants

If the San Francisco Giants miss out on Corbin Burnes — someone they've been linked to heavily — there's reason to believe that Valdez could pop up on their radar. San Fran already inked Willy Adames and are looking to return to the top of the NL West. Adding Valdez could certainly help them do just that.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors