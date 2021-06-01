The Houston Astros are laser-focused on re-signing Alex Bregman this winter. Since the offseason began, all Astros fans have heard about is how keeping their All-Star third baseman in Houston is the team's top priority. But what if it comes with a catch?

The MLB Winter Meetings are underway in Dallas and, as is customary this time of year, agents, owners, managers, and front office executives are fielding questions and phone calls about potential free agent signings, trades, and numerous other topics.

Astros GM Dana Brown was in front of the cameras on Monday and revealed a rather startling, yet real possibility. According to Brown, the Astros are open to trading both Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez.

Astros GM gives strongest signal yet that Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez could be traded

This shouldn't come as a shock based on how the Astros' payroll is shaping up for the 2025 season. Houston has mega-deals out to the likes of Josh Hader, Yordan Álvarez, and Jose Altuve, and has $40 million worth of salary committed to two players who are no longer with the club (Jose Abreu and Rafael Montero).

If the Astros do indeed re-sign Bregman, inking one or both of Valdez or Tucker to a contract extension this offseason seems like a near impossibility. Astros owner Jim Crane is bullish on his desire to stay under the luxury tax threshold, and meeting Bregman's contract demands will take Houston dangerously close to that line.

Some thoughts from GM Dana Brown from his suite in Dallas, including being open to trading Tucker and/or Valdez.



Brown said earlier nothing is the off the tables pic.twitter.com/V9Sh909sQN — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) December 9, 2024

Seeing as how both Valdez and Tucker are in line for a pay raise through arbitration and will become free agents after the 2025 season, Astros fans should be able to understand why Brown is amenable to dealing either player this offseason.

If the Astros are able to dump Ryan Pressly and his $14 million salary this winter, that will help lessen the load. Still, it's difficult to see both Valdez and Tucker returning to Houston after next season. If the Astros can get a haul for one or both of their stars, Brown will definitely have to consider pulling the trigger.

