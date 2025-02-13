Alex Bregman-Red Sox deal brings Astros' risky offseason gamble into full focus

Spring training for Astros pitchers and catchers started up on Thursday in West Palm Beach, but fans will be putting their focus on the situation at third base. More than likely, Isaac Paredes, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade, will be at third when the Astros start play on Opening Day against the New York Mets.

All of this, of course, is shaking out after Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. Bregman has been the Astros' trusty third baseman for the majority of his nine seasons in the major leagues. Getting Paredes as part of the Tucker deal gave the team some insurance at third base.

Yet Paredes is no Bregman. He's spent time at first, second, and third base in his career. Last season, Paredes split time between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cubs. He hit .238 with 19 home runs and 80 RBIs. Paredes had 129 hits in 542 combined at-bats in the American League and National League.

Isaac Paredes goes yard for his 14th home run of the year. 💥 pic.twitter.com/Zqtt8eYzQE — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2024

Alex Bregman's numbers are staring Isaac Paredes in the face as he gets a chance to become an everyday third baseman

By comparison, Bregman hit .260 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs in 581 at-bats in 2024. Bregman also, in his career, won the Silver Slugger Award and Gold Glove Award for his play at the plate and in the infield. Filling that third-base space with someone who hasn't put up a resume like Bregman is a big gamble. Also, Bregman developed into a powerful team leader.

Fans watched him grow into that role while securing two World Series titles and numerous American League Championship Series appearances. Getting closeups of Bregman going to the mound and trying to settle down a wild pitcher became commonplace. That's one aspect of playing third base that Paredes may not be able to fill. He's got other issues to deal with as well.

Can Paredes find some power in his at-bats with the short Crawford Boxes at Daikin Park? He has shown an ability to pull pitches, which could help Paredes' offensive numbers increase in 2025. The Astros are going to watch Paredes closely in the hopes that he can fill that third-base space.

Astros manager Joe Espada, entering his second season in his role, knows that losing a player of Bregman's caliber will not be easy to replace. The team's gamble on Paredes will need to show immediate dividends. Fans will not want to see him scuffle at the plate and in the field. They grew very testy while watching former first baseman Jose Abreu unable to deliver. Any slip-ups might just bring the wrath of Astros fans falling down on him quickly.

The Astros have time in Grapefruit League play to see Paredes in action. Hopefully, he will be able to show an ability to handle business at third base flawlessly. For his part, Paredes needs to take spring training very seriously. This is a great opportunity for him to show Astros general manager Dana Brown that getting him from the Cubs was not a mistake. But the clock is ticking.

