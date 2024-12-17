Isaac Paredes acquisition doesn't stop Astros from adding a high-end third baseman

Over the past week, the Houston Astros have found themselves firmly in the national headlines as they shift pieces around on their big league roster.

Last Friday, the club sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in easily the biggest trade of the offseason so far, landing a top prospect in Cam Smith, a power-hitting corner infielder in Isaac Paredes and a promising swingman in Hayden Wesneski.

On the surface, the acquisition of Paredes, a third baseman by trade, may look to spell the end for Alex Bregman in Houston. However, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case. Bregman, one of the more popular and successful infielders in the franchise's history, remains available on the open market and the Astros remain interested in a reunion.

Houston has already begun to look elsewhere in the event that Bregman departs, though, as they've checked in on Nolan Arenado's trade availability from the Cardinals

Just how could Paredes and Bregman co-exist on this roster? It's all in the defensive versatility.

Isaac Paredes and another third baseman could co-exist on the Astros

There's absolutely an avenue for both players to occupy everyday spots on the 2025 Astros and it's not difficult to seek it out. Paredes, 25, has limited range and a suspsect throwing arm at third base, so the obvious solution would be to shift him across the diamond to take over as Houston's first baseman.

Over the course of his five-year career, the burly slugger has gradually gotten more and more looks as a first baseman, so this is a position he's far from unfamiliar with. Pair this with the fact that the Astros' current plans at first are a Jon Singleton-Victor Caratini platoon and it makes all the sense in the world to shift Paredes across the diamond.

Bregman has called third base home for the vast majority of his own nine-year career. He has been passable at the position over the years, but the fact that he's the defending Gold Glove Award winner at the spot automatically makes him a better choice there over Paredes by default.

A strong throwing arm has never been one of Bregman's calling cards, but he finished in the 91st percentile in Outs Above Average this past season, which is an improvement from his 79th percentile finish in 2023. For reference, Paredes was in the 42nd percentile in OAA this past year.

Don't forget, too, that Bregman is reportedly open to a position change if a signing team needs that of him. His well above-average range and so-so throwing arm would make him an outstanding second baseman instead of a decent third baseman. This willingness to be flexible likely opens him up to many more suitors, but the Astros already seem to have their contingency plan in place in Arenado.

Even if Arenado is the one Houston ends up with, the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner can stick at third base while Paredes shifts to first. Whether it's Bregman or Arenado holding down the hot corner, a pairing with Paredes' huge bat would automatically give the Astros one of the best infield corner tandems in the league.