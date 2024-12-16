The reunion that once felt inevitable between the Houston Astros and free agent third baseman Alex Bregman is feeling less likely with each passing day.

MLB insider Jose de Jesus Ortiz reported Sunday evening that there has been "no change" in talks between the Astros and Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, since Houston general manager Dana Brown last spoke to the media Friday at Winter Meetings.

Bregman has a six-year, $156 milion contract offer on the table from the Astros, but he is seeking more. In the meantime, the Astros made it clear that they are moving forward with their offseason plans, with or without him.

Houston made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Cubs Friday, sending three-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker to Chicago in exchange for infielder Isaac Paredes and a pair of top prospects in infielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski. Following the trade, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported that sources inside the Astros organization considered it a "longshot" for the team to re-sign Bregman.

Astros' latest Alex Bregman update feels like it's heading for inevitable end

The day after the Tucker trade, Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) reported that the Astros had emerged as a "serious suitor" for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. If the Astros were to acquire Arenado, the 10-time Gold Glove winner would slot in as their starting third baseman. Paredes would presumably lock down first base, leaving no room for Bregman as an everyday starter.

While no deal appears to be imminent, and it's not a given that Arenado will be traded at all – he has a no-trade clause (without Houston on his approved list) and is owed $74 million over the next three seasons – the fact that the Astros are serious about pursuing him seems to suggest that they have effectively moved on from Bregman.

Besides which, Arenado is older than Bregman and has shown regression both offensively and defensively, which explains St. Louis' willingness to move him. Even if they don't end up trading for him, the Astros' public pursuit of Arenado is a bit of a slap in the face to Bregman. This feels like the beginning of the end for him in Houston.

