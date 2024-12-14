Could the Astros' Kyle Tucker trade increase chances of re-signing Alex Bregman?

The Astros offseason has definitely started to heat up, with constant updates about Alex Bregman and the huge Kyle Tucker trade to the Chicago Cubs. While new information seems to be coming out about Bregman and the star third baseman's destination every hour, does the Kyle Tucker trade potentially help increase the Astros chances of signing Bregman rather than hurt them?

While it does seem unlikely, especially after the The Athletic’s Chandler Rome noted that the Astros are highly interested in trading for Nolan Arenado from the St Louis Cardinals, Ari Alexander of KPRC2 reported Saturday that the Astros are still very much interested in Bregman.

Additionally, general manager Dana Brown said in his availability Friday that the situation has not changed with Bregman. While the potential has always been there to re-sign the fan favorite in Houston, the Tucker trade might have increased the likelihood.

Why the new pieces could fit around Alex Bregman on Astros

The Astros traded their Gold Glove All-Star outfielder in Tucker to the Cubs for high-rated prospect Cam Smith, infielder Isaac Paredes and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski. When you dive into the trade, MLB Pipeline’s No. 73 overall prospect Smith seems like the clear headliner in the deal. He is now the Astros' top prospect and offers incredible potential as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft from Florida State University.

While he is listed as a third baseman, he can also play left field. Brown mentioned that Smith will be used at third, first and in right field to start his Astros career. Especially considering he’s just 21 years old, increased flexibility might be in the Astros' vision for Smith. Down the road, Houston could see him in the outfield.

Paredes is a solid infielder that is more comfortable at third base, but can also play first base. Based on his hitting arc, he can be a strong hitter when aiming towards the Crawford Boxes. While Smith will not play for his big league team until 2026 possibly, the Astros can move Paredes to first base and plug the hole there, as that was a question mark last year. Now, with no pressure to re-sign Tucker, the Astros could theoretically go all out for Bregman and solidify the infield.

This would keep Houston in play as a contender while keeping a clubhouse leader and beloved player who has had huge moments playing for this club. Owner Jim Crane doesn’t hand out big contracts, but with a player like Bregman, maybe there will be an exception. It is unlikely, but we just never know. If Houston is willing to trade for a 33-year-old third baseman in Arenado, why not make the deal for Bregman instead?