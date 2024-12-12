Cryptic tweet, social media activity hint Astros are losing Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker

Astros fans are waking up the day after the conclusion of the MLB Winter Meetings with an ache in their stomach. Rumors began to swirl on Wednesday that the Houston Astros are in deep discussions with teams interested in trading for outfielder Kyle Tucker. The Chicago Cubs are said to be at the forefront of those talks.

But to make matters worse, the Astros may be on the verge of losing longtime third baseman Alex Bregman as well. Bregman's representation has been in constant communication with the Astros, but following Juan Soto's mega-deal with the New York Mets, a number of teams who missed out on the Yankees superstar have since turned their focus to Bregman. Couple that with some peculiar social media activity, and all the signs are there to signal Bregman' departure.

Cryptic tweet, social media activity hint Astros are losing Alex Bregman

Late on Wednesday, the Astros' social media hit fans with a barrage of quizzical posts. First, the Astros posted a 40-plus second mash-up of numerous highlights from the likes of Zach Dezenzo, Shay Whitcomb, Pedro León, and others. The caption read, "Young guns."

Barely an hour later, the Astros shared a collage of photos including Dezenzo, León, César Salazar, and Chas McComick with the caption, "Just getting started." It doesn't take Sherlock Holmes to figure out that Houston is sending a message to the fanbase — we're losing Bregman and Tucker and embracing the younger (and cheaper) talent.

Adding to the Astros' self-inflicted wounds is the scuttlebutt that has gripped a number of Detroit Tigers fans. It's been revealed that Bregman has followed the likes of Max Clark, Miguel Cabrera, and Spencer Torkelson on Instagram. This tidbit, however, should be taken with a grain of salt, as there is no evidence to suggest that these social media moves were recent. But the Tigers' fanbase seems to think so.

This would, of course, make sense. Detroit surged into the role of AL contender last season — at the Astros' expense — and are looking to build on their success. Bregman's relationship with former Astros' manager AJ Hinch can't hurt either.

The prevailing thought is that both Tucker and Bregman are on their way out of Houston. How Dana Brown picks up the pieces and keeps this team in contention will be the storyline to follow if both stars depart from the Lone Star State this offseason.

