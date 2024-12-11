Cubs' rumored trade package for Astros' Kyle Tucker features multiple MLB stars

The chatter around the Houston Astros potentially trading Kyle Tucker is heating up in a big way on Wednesday down at the Winter Meetings. What started as a novel idea that was on the fringes of reality has turned into a full-on "hot stove" situation, with multiple contenders vying for Tucker in trade talks.

While the Yankees were thought to be at the forefront of those trade discussions to begin with, the Cubs sound like they are making an extremely strong push for Tucker at the moment, as both Isaac Paredes and Seiya Suzuki appear to be on the table as trade chips from Chicago.

Preliminary Kyle Tucker trade talks between the Astros and Cubs involve both Seiya Suzuki and Isaac Paredes, sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and me - https://t.co/kIRATDQpEn — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 11, 2024

Cubs reportedly offering Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes in Kyle Tucker trade talks with Astros

It is currently unclear if the Cubs are willing to part with both Suzuki and Paredes for Tucker, or whether both names have just come up individually. If the proposed package consists of both players, Dana Brown needs to be shaking the Cubbies' hands and saying "no backsies" immediately. Both players are true MLB talents that would fill significant needs on the Astros' roster this offseason.

Paredes was an extremely popular trade target for the Astros at the deadline this year, although Houston wasn't able to get a deal done. He is under control through 2027, has real upside with his bat, plays multiple infield positions, and could either solve the Astros' woes at first base OR be an alternative to Alex Bregman at third, if the team's incumbent ends up leaving. His swing would play perfectly in front of the Crawford Boxes.

As for Suzuki, the Astros have downplayed their need to change their outfield alignment this offseason, but that is misguided. Both Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers have real offensive questions coming out of the 2024 season, and if Tucker is indeed leaving, adding a guy like Suzuki, who will consistently give an OPS north of .800, would be a huge help.

Stay tuned, Astros fans, as things are only just getting started. Houston is quickly becoming real threats to make a massive splash this offseason if they actually follow through with their trade machinations.

