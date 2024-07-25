How Astros-Rays trade deadline deal could help Houston solve two problems at once
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros are looking to add a bat to their lineup ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Houston has been linked to big names like Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but both the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays seem unwilling to move their first basemen before July 30.
That may force Houston to look elsewhere in order to upgrade first base. Since Jose Abreu was released, the combination of Jon Singleton and Mauricio Dubón have been manning first base of late. However, the Astros would love to have a more permanent fixture holding down the fort. Could Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes be the answer to the Astros' problem?
The Rays — never one to turn down the opportunity to make a deal — oftentimes look to maximize their return by parting with players while they still have multiple years of team control remaining. That's definitely a reason the Rays could make a good trade partner for the Astros, but trading for Paredes offers even more upside beyond the favorable contract.
Paredes is just 25 years old and under team control through 2027. His meager $3.4 million salary this season would help to keep Houston under the dreaded second tier of the luxury tax, something that owner Jim Crane has typically avoided.
But, having been a third baseman throughout most of his career, Paredes could help the Astros kill two birds with one stone. Not only is Houston looking to upgrade the first base position this season, but with Alex Bregman likely headed elsewhere in free agency this winter, Paredes could shift back to his natural position in 2025.
Paredes is hitting .250/.352/.445 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI on the season. Paredez has a good eye at the plate, and rarely strikes out. According to Baseball Savant, Paredes ranks in the 88th percentile or higher in both walk rate and whiff rate.
With Paredes still under team control for three more seasons, he won't come cheap. But working in the Astros favor is the fact that the Rays would covet prospects as opposed to major league talent.
With Houston focused on winning this season, sacrificing future assets for the chance to bolster their 2024 lineup could be well worth the prospect capital that the Astros would undoubtedly have to surrender in order to make a deal work.