Astros fans are dancing on the Yankees' graves after Juan Soto ditched them for Mets

As fun as it would have been, the Houston Astros were never players for Juan Soto this offseason. Even if Jim Crane was willing to hand out a 10-15 year deal (he isn't), the Astros simply have too many other roster priorities and not nearly enough short-term payroll space to make that kind of deal work. However, that doesn't mean the Soto news from Sunday night isn't cause for celebration in Houston.

Not only did Soto end up signing with the New York Mets on a record-breaking deal which keeps him out of the American League for a decade-and-a-half, but his choice means that there are a lot of upset Yankees fans and their tears are absolutely delicious.

Juan Soto spurning the Yankees for the Mets is sweet, sweet justice for the Astros

The Yankees were certainly feeling themselves during their run to the World Series that was helped by not having to face the Astros. Their players and front office were throwing shade Houston's way while basking in the lights of the postseason. I'm not sure we can blame them, as the Astros would certainly have been doing some chirping of their own if they had made a deep run.

"I think Juan Soto looked at the New York Mets' future ... and believed that the Mets have a better future than Yankees."@JeffPassan tells @notthefakeSVP on why Soto chose the Mets over the Yankees despite only a $5M difference 👀 pic.twitter.com/lL4bXmARGD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 9, 2024

However, the fact that the Yankees, with all of their vaunted "history" and "prestige" couldn't convince Soto to turn down slightly more money in order to stay in pinstripes is objectively hilarious. New York loves to talk about how everyone wanted to be a Yankee growing up, but they couldn't close the deal over their cross-town rival over a few million bucks.

Of course, the Yankees now have a chance to ruin the Astros' offseason plans as well. While the Astros still retain hope of keeping Alex Bregman, there are already rumblings that New York could pivot to Bregman as a free agent option now that they don't have money tied up in Soto negotiations.

In short, the Yankees-Astros rivalry isn't going anywhere anytime soon. At the very least, Houston fans can take solace that Soto is playing in another league and New York fans woke up quite sad this morning.

