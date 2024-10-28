Astros-Yankees cheating accusations are sad World Series distraction for everyone involved

The Houston Astros aren't even in the 2024 World Series, but for some reason continue to get dragged into the spotlight, or is it the mud? The cheating allegations that spawned from the Astros' sign-stealing implications have dominated the news and the airwaves during the Fall Classic.

Obviously, a certain Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher and New York Yankees' executive have a lot to do with the Astros being part of the World Series news cycle, but continuing to beat the drum with claims that Houston's first World Championship is tainted are just plain sad for everyone involved.

Astros-Yankees cheating accusations is a sad World Series distraction for everyone involved

Clayton Kershaw and Brian Cashman got the fiery conversation started before the World Series began, and former Astros outfielder Josh Reddick responded in kind. Even more recently, Reddick threw his former teammate Mike Fiers under the bus — though some Astros fans would probably approve of that strategy.

At the end of the day, rehashing the Astros' sign-stealing allegations from five-plus years ago is doing nothing but taking away from the on-field product during the World Series. Invoking the Astros' 2017 World Series as a reason for the Yankees 15-year absence or the Dodgers' lone championship being of the Mickey Mouse variety is little more than a distraction.

Furthermore, it overlooks the Yankees' supposed cheating scandal from 2015 when New York was said to be using bullpen phones to relay information about the opposition's signs. You know what they say about folks who live in glass houses, right, Brian?

The Astros have been punished for their infractions, and while some baseball fans (and obviously those within the game) feel that Houston got off light, it's now water under the bridge. Maybe the talking points moving forward should focus on the Dodgers removing the integrity of the game by deferring 97% of Shohei Ohtani's contract while concocting a rumored pursuit of Juan Soto.

Stacking up a super team in LA because of contract deferrals has the potential to do damage to the game; perhaps even more than what the Astros did in 2017-18.

