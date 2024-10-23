2017 Astros World Champion has perfect response to Yankees GM's crybaby comments

Congratulations are in order for the New York Yankees. After a 15-year absence from the World Series, they're finally back in the Fall Classic. Of course, New York's road to the World Series conveniently avoided a matchup with their playoff nemesis, the Houston Astros.

The Astros have been the Yankees' kryptonite over the past several years. In 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022, it was Houston who knocked New York out of the postseason, and it's obvious that Yankees GM Brian Cashman is bitter about it.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman still holds a grudge against the Astros

During an appearance on Mad Dog Radio with Chris Russo, the 15-year drought was brought up and Cashman was none-too-happy about it. The Yankees top decision-maker quickly retorted and said, "I hate the 15-year thing because it completely forgets and discounts that some other organization cheated us when we were already in the end, if you knew what was going on, I don’t think they would be advancing during that time thing, I think we would have been advancing.”

What a crybaby. Rather than just admit that his teams weren't good enough to advance to the World Series for the past decade-and-a-half, Cashman has to re-open the tired narrative surrounding the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. By the way, weren't the Yankees mixed up in a similar scandal of their own?

That infamous 2017 sealed letter that the Yankees fought to keep under wraps revealed that New York used dugout phones and a relay system from their replay review to steal signs during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Perhaps people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, Brian.

Former Astros OF Josh Reddick reminds Yankees GM Brian Cashman of some interesting stats

Former Astros' outfielder and 2017 World Series champion Josh Reddick took to X to vent his displeasure with Cashman's crybaby comments. Reddick reposted a video of Cashman's comments and wrote, "Hey Brian, why did your team score less than 5 runs at Minute Maid but scored all those runs in New York?"

Hey Brian, why did your team score less than 5 runs at Minute Maid but scored all those runs in New York? https://t.co/avawzBKV1h — Josh Reddick (@JRedDubDeuce) October 23, 2024

Cashman's comments reek of jealousy, bitterness, and anger. Of course, when you fail to reach the World Series for 15 straight seasons despite always having one of the highest-paid rosters in Major League Baseball, you can see why Cashman continues to use the Astros' actions in 2017-18 as an excuse for his own team's shortcomings.

Here we are over five years removed from the Astros' sign-stealing scandal and Cashman can't let it go. If the Houston faithful didn't have a rooting interest in the upcoming World Series prior to Cashman's vitriolic comments, they certainly do now.

