Yankees' current streak against Astros could mark the end of an era for Houston
By Drew Koch
There are certain rivalries in sports that stand the test of time. On the gridiron, The Game — Ohio State versus Michigan always comes to mind. On the hardwood, the battle on Tobacco Road — Duke versus North Carolina is always popular.
In baseball, it used to always be the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox. But as is the case with the Buckeyes versus the Wolverines or the Blue Devils versus the Tar Heels, a rivalry is only a rivalry if there's a balance to it.
The moment one team begins to run off four, five, or six wins in a row, the bitterness toward the opponents turns to apathy. That appears to be where we are in what was a rivalry between the Yankees and the Houston Astros.
The Astros were embarrassed (again) by the Yankees on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Houston, with their ace on the mound, took one on the chin after the Bronx Bombers delivered blow after blow. The Astros fell 10-3, dropped to 12-23 on the season, and have now lost eight straight games to their AL rival. Eight. Straight.
The Astros began this season with a thud, losing four straight games to the Yankees at home. That four-game sweep set the tone the for the next month, as the Astros limped into Yankee Stadium having won just five of their last 13 games — two of those coming against the hapless Colorado Rockies.
The Astros are in a tailspin, and it's questionable as to when, or if, they're coming out of it. There is one team in the AL with a worse win-loss record than the Astros, and that's the miserable Chicago White Sox, who have just eight wins on the season.
After eliminating the Yankees from the postseason in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022, it would appear as though the tables have turned. The Astros will get two more opportunities to turn their fortunes around this week with another pair games on the schedule against the Yankees in New York, but Houston fans aren't feeling good about it.