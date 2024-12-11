Astros Rumors: 4 teams currently pursuing Kyle Tucker trade revealed

Given the current free agent prices for, well, just about everyone this offseason, it is hardly surprising that the Houston Astros making Kyle Tucker somewhat available in trade talks got a lot of attention. There is no shortage of teams looking for impact bats right now, but few that are actually willing to pay top dollar for them.

Trading Tucker won't come cheap, as the Astros are still looking to contend in 2025 and beyond. However, the prospect of losing Tucker for essentially nothing and Houston needing to clear some payroll at least makes entertaining the idea of moving him a good idea.

Well, the vultures have already begun to circle, as a number of teams from big markets have now made themselves known as interested in acquiring the All-Star outfielder.

The Yankees are "seriously pursuing" a trade for Kyle Tucker, and the Astros are "very interested" in Luis Gil, per @Joelsherman1



Houston is also prioritizing corner infielders in the return, so Ben Rice could be a fit as well pic.twitter.com/mcwizyNdms — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) December 11, 2024

Astros list of Kyle Tucker trade suitors adds Yankees, Cubs, Phillies

While there are a number of teams that would be good fits for a Tucker trade, such as the Braves or Red Sox, confirmed interest has been a bit more restrained for the moment. News broke relatively quickly that both the Yankees and Cubs had inquired about Tucker before MLB insider Joel Sherman added the Giants and Phillies to the fray in a Wednesday column.

That is a lot of big markets that would love to make a splash in their outfield after losing out in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Tucker would be a nice consolation prize for the Yankees, although Houston almost certainly would make them pay up, given the rivalry between the two clubs. Purportedly, according to Sherman, the Astros love the idea of Luis Gil. Chicago is interesting because they seem hell-bent on trading Cody Bellinger, and replacing him with Tucker would be a strict upgrade.

The Giants have money to spend and could use an impact bat, although it is a little debatable if they would part with the prospects necessary to get a deal for Tucker done. The Phillies just love stars and are always going to kick the tires, but the fit is a bit weird -- unless they can move Nick Castellanos, which feels like a tough sell.

Just a week ago, trading Tucker felt like a fever dream that Houston would only entertain in the most dire of circumstances. All of a sudden, it is becoming a real possibility that he could be playing elsewhere in 2025 if Dana Brown gets an offer he likes.

