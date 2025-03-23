It's only been one calendar year, but oftentimes fans forget all the players who were part of the Opening Day roster just 12 months ago. Obviously, the Houston Astros faithful remember that both Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker were part of the team's Opening Day roster.

Even players that we'd just as soon forget — like Jose Abreu and Rafael Montero — made enough of an impact that Astros fans remember their inclusion on last year's Opening Day roster. But can you recall all 26 players who broke camp last spring?

Let's take a look back at four player who you may have forgotten were actually part of the Astros 2024 Opening Day roster.

4 Astros players you may have forgotten were on the 2024 Opening Day roster

Grae Kessinger, UTIL

A lot of Astros fans remember that Jon Singleton made his first-ever Opening Day roster last spring, but the same was true of Kessinger. The former second-round draft pick had a cup of coffee with Houston in 2023, but was actually named to the Astros Opening Day roster last season.

His time in the big leagues did not last long, however, and Kessinger was DFA'd this past offseason after Houston signed Christian Walker. Kessinger is currently part of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

J.P. France, RHP

Justin Verlander was absent from the 2024 Astros Opening Day roster, as was Jose Urquidy. Houston had a tough time finding pitchers who were healthy enough to take over for as team's fourth and fifth starters.

Ronel Blanco, who is sure to break camp with Houston this season, was one of the two hurlers called upon. The other was France, but a poor start and eventual shoulder surgery ended his season prematurely. France is still on the Astros' 40-man roster, but will begin his 2025 campaign on the IL.

Brandon Bielak, RHP

The Astros 2024 bullpen was shaky to say the least. Houston lost Kendall Graveman to season-ending surgery, and then decided to go all-in on Josh Hader, but lost three of their top arms from 2023. Furthermore, the two-game suspension of Bryan Abreu forced Houston to go deep into the bag of tricks in order to fill out the Opening Day roster.

Bielak was part of the Astros bullpen to begin the year, but 5.71 ERA through 10 games saw the right-hander jettisoned rather quickly. Bielak was traded to the Athletics for cash considerations and later outrighted to Triple-A. Bielak signed a minor-league deal with the D-backs this past winter.

Parker Mushinski, left-handed pitcher

Much like Bielak, adding Mushinski to the Astros Opening Day roster was a bit of a Hail Mary attempt by Houston's front office to keep things afloat until Abreu returned from his suspension. But after just three outings, the Astros decided they'd seen enough.

Mushinski was sent back to the minors and then recalled again in May, only to be DFA'd in September. Mushinski latched on with the Cleveland Guardians this past offseason after totaling a 6.55 ERA in 10 appearances with the Astros last season.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors