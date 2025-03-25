Final Astros Opening Day roster prediction: Cam Smith, come on down

Our long nightmare is nearly over with the 2025 MLB season is tantalizingly close to getting underway. However, the Houston Astros still have some unfinished business. With Opening Day just around the corner, the Astros have yet to (publicly) settle the 26-man roster.

However, based on comments from team officials as well as which players are left in camp, there have been some clues as to which direction Houston will go. There are still a few spots that feel as Houston is still mulling over, but let's take one last stab at predicting the Astros' 2025 Opening Day roster.

Final Astros 2025 Opening Day roster projection: Cam Smith gets the call

Astros Opening Day Position Players

Catcher: Yainer Diaz, Victor Caratini

Yainer Diaz, Victor Caratini First Base: Christian Walker

Christian Walker Second Base: Mauricio Dubon

Mauricio Dubon Shortstop: Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Peña Third Base: Isaac Paredes

Isaac Paredes Outfield: Jose Altuve, Jake Meyers, Cam Smith, Chas McCormick

Jose Altuve, Jake Meyers, Cam Smith, Chas McCormick Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Alvarez Bench: Brendan Rodgers, Cooper Hummel

The biggest development is Cam Smith. He's gone from an extreme dark horse candidate to a favorite to land on the Opening Day roster. His performance in 2025 is going to tell us a lot about the Astros' future, especially in the outfield which he is going to have to learn on the fly.

Jon Singleton was thought to be firmly in the mix for one of the Astros' bench spots, but he was informed over the weekend that he would not be making the roster. The edge goes to Cooper Hummel, and his ability to play multiple positions. However, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Astros make a signing or trade to beef up the bench with a lefty bat.

Astros Opening Day Starting Rotation

Framber Valdez, left-handed pitcher

left-handed pitcher Hunter Brown, right-handed pitcher

right-handed pitcher Ronel Blanco, right-handed pitcher

right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, right-handed pitcher

right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski, right-handed pitcher

No changes here, although there was a bit of scare when Hayden Wesneski was hit in the foot by a line drive. Right now, the injury isn't really a concern and he has been getting in plenty of work on the backfields. The rest of the spots have been locked in for a while, although Framber Valdez's future after the 2025 season is definitely in doubt.

Astros Opening Day Bullpen

Josh Hader, left-handed pitcher (closer)

left-handed pitcher (closer) Bryan Abreu, right-handed pitcher

right-handed pitcher Luis Contreras, right-handed pitcher

right-handed pitcher Rafael Montero, right-handed pitcher

right-handed pitcher Tayler Scott, right-handed pitcher

right-handed pitcher Steven Okert, left-handed pitcher

left-handed pitcher Bryan King, left-handed pitcher

left-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto, right-handed pitcher

Houston's bullpen choices have been complicated by an injury to Forrest Whitley, as well as the need to have pitchers who have minor league options remaining. This week, it was revealed that popular scapegoat Rafael Montero would be making the team. The move was seen as somewhat of a lock based on the money Houston still owed, but that's rather sad.

Luis Contreras is getting the nod thanks to a strong spring while having a minor-league option. It was revealed on Monday evening that Ryan Gusto is getting the last bullpen spot since he's already on the 40-man roster. Logan VanWey is probably the better pitcher, and should factor into the team's plans later this season.

