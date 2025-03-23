Astros Rumors: MLB insider reveals Cam Smith's Opening Day fate is already decided

The most pressing question in Houston Astros camp this week has centered around top prospect Cam Smith. The former Cubs farmhand has surprised nearly everyone in West Palm Beach this spring, and has put himself in the conversation to be part of the Houston Astros Opening Day roster.

But according to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the decision has already been made. While the Houston Astros haven't formally announced the decision, Bowden is reporting that all signs point to the Astros top prospect breaking camp with the big-league club and taking over in right field on Opening Day.

Astros Rumors: MLB insider reveals Cam Smith made Houston Opening Day roster

Smith has put up fantastic numbers this spring. The 22-year-old has shown the maturity of a savvy veteran, and prior to Sunday's Grapefruit League finale, was hitting .371/.450/.771 with four home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.221 OPS.

According to #Astros GM Dana Brown, they have not made a final decision yet, but all indications are that rookie Cam Smith will be Houston's starting RF on opening day. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) March 23, 2025

Smith's Opening Day status was questioned earlier this spring simply due to the fact that he played primarily third base. Smith has just 32 minor league games under his belt, and none of them have come in the outfield. However, Smith's performance forced the Astros coaching staff to think outside the box. With Isaac Paredes installed as Houston's starting third baseman, Joe Espada and Co. decided to give their young prodigy some reps in right field.

So far, the results have been good, and it appears Smith will supplant Chas McCormick as the Astros starting right fielder. McCormick's paltry .161 batting average and .699 OPS in 15 spring games may have contributed to Houston's rumored decision to add Smith to the Opening Day roster.

If these Astros rumors are true, Houston's outfield alignment will look rather strange later this week when the New York Mets make a visit to Daikin Park. With Smith in right and Jose Altuve in left field, the only familiar face in the outfield with center fielder Jake Meyers.

This is certainly a risk, but after releasing Ben Gamel earlier this week, Houston needed to do something to bolster their outfield depth ahead of Opening Day. Adding their best prospect and one of their top spring performers should definitely help, and the Astros fanbase will no doubt be excited to welcome their new right fielder with open arms.

