Flurry of roster cuts keep Astros fans in suspense ahead of Opening Day

The Houston Astros haven't finalized their Opening Day roster just yet, but after a number of roster cuts and announcements on Saturday, they're getting closer.

Both outfielder Ben Gamel and left-hander Jalen Beeks were granted their unconditional release, meaning both players are now free agents. Right-hander Miguel Castro and utility infielder Luis Guillorme were informed that they will not be part of the Astros Opening Day roster, but both will remain with the major-league club through the end of spring training.

In addition to those moves, pitchers Kaleb Ort and Forrest Whitley will begin the 2025 season on the IL. And with less than a week left until the Astros season begins, several questions still remain.

Latest spring training roster cuts keep Astros fans in suspense ahead of Opening Day

This is a lot to take in, but it does bode well for several players still remaining in Astros camp. The most notable, of course, is top prospect Cam Smith. With Gamel no longer in mix, the opportunity for Smith to be part of the Astros Opening Day roster is definitely in play. The former Chicago Cubs farmhand has been getting reps in right field lately, and has a strong case to break camp with the big league ball club.

Zach Dezenzo is still in the mix as well. However, it seems unlikely that Houston will carry both Dezenzo and Smith on the Opening Day roster. Another player to keep an eye as final roster decisions are made is Brendan Rodgers.

Much like Guillorme, Rodgers is a non-roster invitee, but with Jose Altuve's move to left field, Houston may be looking to a player like Rodgers for added depth on the infield. Jon Singleton is still alive as well, but his roster chances are likely hanging by a thread with a paltry .478 OPS in 16 Grapefruit League games this spring. Zach Short and Cooper Hummell are still in camp too.

On the pitching side of things, both Logan VanWey and Steven Okert have to be feeling pretty good about their chances to be part of the Astros Opening Day bullpen following the injury assignments to Ort and Whitley. The Astros have just one spring training game remaining before the team returns Houston with Thursday's opener against the New York Mets. Final roster decisions will be made very shortly.

