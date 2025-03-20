Latest Astros Opening Day roster projection omits popular bullpen contender

There's barely a week left before Opening Day, and the Houston Astros' roster still seems a bit unsettled at the moment. There are several unanswered questions, and a handful of concerns regarding the team's outfield — whether or not to include hot-hitting prospect Cam Smith and the troublesome fielding prowess of Jose Altuve are two of the issues atop Joe Espada's list with spring training coming to an end.

But the bullpen battle feels far from settled, and in particular, has a lot of moving parts with final roster cuts on the horizon. In addition to some offseason departures, Houston has some relievers dealing with injuries; most notably Forrest Whitley. Constructing a bullpen is never an easy task, but the Astros certainly have more to think about than usual.

The Houston Chronicle's most recent Astros Opening Day bullpen prediction was revealed earlier this week, and a popular name was not among those listed. Right-hander Logan VanWey came up just short despite his impressive spring training performance.

Latest Astros Opening Day roster projection omits Logan VanWey from ther Houston bullpen

Despite having a crummy 2024 season, left-hander Steven Okert, who's pitched brilliantly this spring, would give Houston another left-handed option. That takes away at least one spot that would have gone to VanWey under most circumstances.

The final spot then comes down to one of VanWey or Luis Contreras. The Astros really can't go wrong given the spring performances of both pitchers, and the Houston Chronicle's roster prediction gave the nod to Contreras.

Logan VanWey notched 3 punchouts yesterday in West Palm Beach. Last season, he struck out 98 batters in 72.2 innings with @SLSpaceCowboys.



VanWey is yet to allow a run in 3.2 innings pitched this spring. pic.twitter.com/IzoB8sVfAI — Astros Player Development (@AstrosPlayerDev) February 27, 2025

Houston's familiarity with Contreras, the right-hander's swing-and-miss stuff, and his minor-league options were key in this selection. The ability to send players, especially relievers, to the minor leagues as players are activated from the injured list will matter this season. As many as five pitchers will begin the year on the IL. Contreras also brings a bit of major league experience, something VanWey is lacking.

But this is not the end of the road for VanWey. The 26-year-old has impressed the Astros coaching staff this spring, and with the lingering injury issues on Houston's pitching staff, it feels as if VanWey has forced himself into the conversation for a call-up at some point this season.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill