Astros may already have the answer to bullpen concerns sitting under all our noses

The Houston Astros' bullpen needs some work heading into the 2025 season. Trading Ryan Pressly is the most obvious loss, but Caleb Ferguson, Kendall Graveman, and probably Hector Neris will all be playing elsewhere in 2025, That's a lot of innings to cover.

The later innings appear to be in good hands with both Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu returning, but middle relief is going to require some experimentation. Houston didn't do anything to reinforce the bullpen with impact arms through free agency or trades, so they will have either go with the players who are already in camp, or go shopping in the bargain bin after roster cuts are made later this spring.

Fortunately, it appears that the Astros have at least one dark horse candidate for their bullpen down. Right-handed reliever Logan VanWey is turning some heads early.

Logan VanWey could provide some puch needed depth in the Astros bullpen

Circling a pitcher who wasn't even drafted and is 26 years old with no big league experience is bold, but VanWey has a lot going for him. A funky side-arm delivery that makes the ball difficult to pick up out of his hand (especially to righties) and a lot of swing and miss make VanWey an intriguing option. VanWey is one of those pitchers who doesn't look the part, but just gets the results nearly every time he goes out there.

𝑾𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒚 𝒏𝒐𝒘



Signed to a minor league deal in 2022, Logan VanWey (@trentonthunder '21) is kicking off the 2025 season as an NRI for the @astros after appearing in over 40% of games with Triple A @SLSpaceCowboys!



SUG: 60 G, 9-1, 3.22 ERA, 72.2 IP, 98 K, 1.36… pic.twitter.com/4PjKkEq0QU — MLB Draft League (@mlbdraftleague) February 7, 2025

There are some concerns with VanWey. Pitchers with his sort of arm slot are not known for staying healthy, and he's had trouble with walks and commanding his stuff. The swing and miss can offset some of that, VanWey is going to have to throw strikes if he wants to stick on the big league roster.

With injuries already mounting for the Astros in camp, Houston could use a player like VanWey to step up and make a good impression. He may never be a light's out closer, but adding a bullpen arm that can bridge the gap to Houston's high-leverage relievers would be more than enough to qualify as a good result here.

