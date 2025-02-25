Astros News: Shawn Dubin leaves camp, Taylor Trammell's injury outlook, Pedro León

The Houston Astros did not have a good day at camp on Monday. Not only did the team's spring training game against the Miami Marlins get cancelled due to rain, but Houston's roster is now filled with numerous injuries that could reshape the Astros Opening Day roster.

Houston is already down a number of players this month. Once camp opened up, it was announced that several players would begin the upcoming season on the injured list as expected. While Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia have made great strides, both players will miss the start of the regular season. The same holds true for fellow starter J.P. France.

Astros News: Shawn Dubin leaves camp to receive MRI back in Houston

One of the more costly injuries this spring is the shoulder issue that plaguing right-handed pitcher Shawn Dubin. The Astros reliever is ticketed to return to Houston to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder.

Dubin was shutdown from throwing last week, and his attempts to play catch this week did not go well. The Astros bullpen was already a major question mark heading into camp, and Dubin's injury only makes matters worse. The 29-year-old covered 45 ⅓ innings last season and posted an admirable 3.72 FIP and 46.5% ground ball rate.

Astros News: Taylor Trammell in walking boot

One of the Astros' offseason acquisitions is almost assuredly set to begin his 2025 campaign on the IL. Taylor Trammell, a former first-round draft pick who's bounced around to numerous organizations over the past few seasons, is currently in a walking boot after suffering a calf injury.

Astros updates from Espada:



-- Dubin (shoulder) is headed to Houston to get an MRI. He tried to play catch yesterday and didn't feel well.



- León (left knee) will undergo an MRI today in WPB, but Espada isn't concerned.



- Ort (left oblique) is throwing in the cage off a… — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 24, 2025

Trammell is speedy, glove-first outfielder who was expected to compete for the fifth and final outfield spot, but this latest injury update does not bode well for his inclusion on the Astros Opening Day roster. It does, however, increase the likelihood that Ben Gamel will break camp with the big league ball club, and could thrust Jacob Melton into the mix as well.

Astros News: Pedro León to undergo imaging

The walking wounded also includes Pedro León. The Astros outfielder suffered a left knee injury and underwent an — in West Palm Beach — on Monday. Manager Joe Espada is reportedly unconcerned, meaning that the injury is unlikely to keep León out of the Astros lineup for the entire Grapefruit League season.

León put up good numbers at Triple-A Sugar Land last season, but struggled in his seven games at the big league level. León has a big arm and speed on the base paths, but concerns over swings and misses remain. The 26-year-old is likely to begin the year at Triple-A, but Houston would love to see him back in the lineup before the close of spring training.

