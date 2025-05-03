Astros cannot waste Lance McCullers opportunity against one of MLB’s worst teams

Lance McCullers Jr.'s return to a major league mound on Sunday has a chance to be something very special. Due to a variety of injuries, the Houston Astros right-hander has not pitched in a major league game since the team's 2022 postseason run. Fortunately, McCullers will be back on the bump this Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

If there was ever a team to face that would allow a player to ease his way back into MLB-form, it's the White Sox. The South Siders are easily the worst team in the American League. Chicago ranks among the bottom of the league in hits, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS. The only positive stat that the White Sox can boast about is there ability to draw walks — they're among the top-5 in the AL.

If Houston is looking for McCullers to get back on track from the jump, the Astros couldn't have provided a softer landing for his return than facing the White Sox.

If Lance McCullers Jr. can't find success against the White Sox, Houston could have a problem

With that in mind, the Astros' bats need to provide enough run support early for McCullers to settle in. While Chicago's lineup is about as bad as it comes, their pitching staff has been a bright spot for new manager Will Venable during his first year at the helm.

The White Sox's rotation is on par with the Astros' in several categories, including team ERA and hits allowed. Chicago's bullpen, however, is nowhere close to Houston's, meaning the quicker the Astros tee off on the White Sox's starters, the easier things will be.

McCullers will be going up against Bryse Wilson who'll be making just his second start of the year after spending most of the season in the White Sox's bullpen. All of the stars are aligning for McCullers' first game back to be one he'll never forget.

But the Astros need McCullers to be more than a good story — he needs to be a good pitcher. Houston's upcoming schedule is brutal, and the right-hander needs to get off to a fast start because they're going to need him to contribute in a meaningful way. After the cupcake matchup against the White Sox, Houston won't face a team with a losing record until they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on May 19.

