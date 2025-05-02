Astros’ hidden hero during their bounce-back stretch vindicates offseason trade

The new-look Houston Astros are off to a decent start in 2025. The Astros (16-14) are second in the AL West, trailing only the Seattle Mariners, and Houston's pitching staff — thought to be a potential weakness coming into the season — has been one of the best in all of baseball. However, one name that hasn't received enough love and attention is Isaac Paredes.

Paredes had an impossible task entering this season. He was replacing an Astros legend in Alex Bregman at third base. In the eyes of some Astros fans, no one could hold a candle to what the two-time All-Star provided at the hot corner.

It didn't help that Paredes came over in the same trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs — a very unpopular deal at the time. There was certainly some excitement given the his pull tendencies and the Crawford Boxes awaiting his arrival, but most expected to see a drop-off in production going from Bregman to Paredes.

For the most part, that has been correct. Bregman's .985 OPS with the Boston Red Sox would be the second-highest of his entire career if he keeps it up that pace (he won't). However, that doesn't mean Paredes has been a slouch. In fact, he's been one of the Astros' most important pieces.

The Astros replaced Alex Bregman with Isaac Paredes, and the newcomer is excelling

Giving up Tucker was a painful cost, but Astros fans should feel good about what they received in return. Cam Smith is absolutely loaded with talent and is figuring things out in the big leagues at a new position. As for Paredes, his numbers in 2025 may not be loud, but he has been really important to keeping Houston above water while much of the offense sleepwalked their way through April.

At first glance, Paredes' .252 average through 130 plate appearances may not inspire confidence, but looks can be deceiving. In addition to being a strong infield defender, Paredes has posted a career-best 13.1% walk rate so far this season, helping to push his on-base percentage up to .362. In a lineup severely lacking in production, having a player like Paredes consistently getting on base to increase the number of scoring chances has been a big deal.

Has Paredes been a star like Bregman was during his time with the Astros? No, at least not yet. However, he doesn't necessarily have to be. As soon as some of Houston's true stars start playing up to their potential, Paredes seems like a player that will be at the ready and setting the table for them.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill