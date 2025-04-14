Key Astros' offseason acquisition proving why Houston wanted him so badly last summer

Isaac Paredes was one of the most sought-after players at last summer's MLB trade deadline. The former Tampa Bay Rays' slugger was drawing interest from a number of contending ball clubs, including the Houston Astros.

Unfortunately, the Cubs swooped in at the last minute and provided Tampa Bay with an offer they couldn't refuse. The Cubs sent third baseman Christopher Morel and pitching prospects Ty Johnson and Hunter Bigge to the Rays in exchange for Paredes. He ended the season in rather unimpressive fashion, hitting just .223/.325/.307 with three home runs and 25 RBI.

Paredes' downturn in production during the second-half of the 2024 season wasn't enough to dissuade the Astros from doubling their efforts to land the 26-year-old infielder this past offseason. Paredes was part of the return for former All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, and his recent surge shows exactly why Houston was so high on him last summer.

Isaac Paredes proving why Astros wanted him so badly last summer

Astros fans didn't quite know what to think once the 2025 season got underway. All they'd heard throughout the offseason was how well Paredes' swing fit the Crawford Boxes in left field. The Houston faithful were expecting an offensive explosion from the first game of the season.

Instead, Paredes got off the blocks rather slowly, hitting just .148/.324/.185 though his first eight games in an Astros uniform, and only one of his first four hits went for extra bases. Where was this prodigious power Astros fans had heard so much about?

BACK TO BACK TO BACK GAMES FOR ISAAC! 5-2 STROS! pic.twitter.com/vJgDegQPiW — Houston Astros (@astros) April 13, 2025

It turns out Paredes just need a week or so to get comfortable, because the Astros' third baseman has been on quite the heater of late. Paredes went 4-for-6 during the Astros 9-7 come-from-behind victory over the Twins on April 6th, and has hit .387/.441/.677 in his last seven games. Paredes has also walloped three home runs in three straight games, with each one finding its way into the Crawford Boxes.

Paredes is the very definition of a pull-side hitter, which is exactly what Houston had in mind when they made the trade with Chicago this past winter. It took Astros GM Dana Brown a bit longer than expected to get his man, but the Houston fanbase now understands that good things come to those who wait.

