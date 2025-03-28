Here is how all the new Astros did during their 2025 debuts

After the Houston Astros posted an Opening Day 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Thursday, the "new kids on the block" were celebrating their first starts. Cam Smith, Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, and Brendan Rodgers made contributions en route to the win.

Let's take a look at how each one of them performed in their Astros debut.

Breaking down the 2025 debuts of all of Astros' new players (so far)

Cam Smith, RF –– The rookie phenom who made the Opening Day roster didn't waste any time in making his presence felt. Smith took a first-pitch offering from Mets starter Clay Holmes and shot it through the hole between first and second base.

FIRST MAJOR LEAGUE HIT FOR CAM SMITH! #BuiltForThis pic.twitter.com/MrC2FUsV4g — Houston Astros (@astros) March 27, 2025

Jeremy Peńa, who was hit by a Holmes pitch, made it to third base on Smith's hit. Smith was definitely pumped up, celebrating in front of his family, who was in attendance on Thursday.

Smith finished 1-for-3 before getting replaced by Chas McCormick late the game. Smith played an error-free right field and he gave his teammates a little boost by bringing three boxes of Shipley's Do-Nuts. Talk about making a good first impression.

“I was just looking for a pitch and I wanted to ambush it and I got lucky with that base hit,” Smith told The Associated Press after the game. Look for more big moments from Smith.

Isaac Paredes, 3B –– There was no pressure on Paredes. Oh no, he was just making his first regular-season start in the place occupied for so long by Alex Bregman. But Paredes did make a contribution to the Astros' offense.

In the bottom of the third, Paredes led off with a walk. He moved to second on a one-out single from Walker. Catcher Yanier Diaz followed with a single to center, scoring Paredes. At the plate, Paredes finished up going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

He played error-free ball at third base, too, including this nifty diving play.

A look at the new corner infield of the Astros this season. Isaac Paredes has looked good defensively during spring training & makes the play easily, then throws to 3x defending gold glover Christian Walker at first. pic.twitter.com/f0D1kOihdZ — Maanav Gupta (@MGSportsTalk) March 27, 2025

Christian Walker, 1B –– Astros fans were probably watching Walker pretty closely. The former Arizona Diamondback wanted to show them that he could both provide offense and defense. He delivered on both counts.

Walker, a three-time Gold Glove winner who worked hard to get in shape to play first base, pulled a Holmes pitch to left field past Mets third baseman Mark Vientos.

First hit as an Astro for Walker! pic.twitter.com/DG3sb0kz6r — Houston Astros (@astros) March 27, 2025

His hit moved Paredes over to second base. Walker finished going 1-for-4 with a run scored. On defense, Walker played error-free ball as well. It will be worth watching to see how much of an improvement Walker is over Jose Abreu and Jon Singleton, who occupied first base last season.

Brendan Rodgers, 2B –– Well, Astros fans probably had to do a double-take when looking out at second base. Jose Altuve not there? Nope, Altuve was camping out in his new home in left field. Rodgers knows that he might feel like he's under the gun as the season gets started.

But Rodgers, who played last season for Colorado, looked pretty solid. He took part in turning a double play and made the plays a second baseman is expected to make. Rodgers, though, didn't shine through at the plate. He ended up going 0-for-3, coaxing one walk while striking out twice.

The Astros signed Rodgers while looking at Altuve in left as an experiment. Maybe Rodgers felt some nerves in playing at a spot owned for many seasons by Altuve. Once he gets settled out there, watch for Rodgers to put things together pretty quickly.

