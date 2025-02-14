Former Astros reliever signs with Diamondbacks after injury-riddled 2024 season

Kendall Graveman's injury last winter really transformed the entire Houston Astros offseason. It quite possible that Houston may not have even pursued Josh Hader in free agency if Graveman was given a clean bill of health. Unfortunately, Graveman underwent shoulder surgery in January of 2024 and missed the entire season.

Graveman became a free agent this offseason, and Houston showed no inclination to re-sign the right-hander. But Graveman finally found a home after reportedly agreeing to a one-year year with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Graveman is fully recovered from the shoulder surgery which robbed him of an entire season, and he's expected to be a key piece of the D-backs relief corps in 2025.

Former Astros reliever Kendall Graveman signs with Diamondbacks after injury-riddled 2024 season

Most Astros fans will remember Graveman more so for his time as one of Houston's AL West rivals. Graveman was acquired in a trade back in 2021 that sent Abraham Toro and Joe Smith to the Seattle Mariners. Current Astros reliever Rafael Montero was also part of that trade. The right-hander was a lockdown closer for the Mariners that season, but his time with the Astros was less than stellar.

After posting a 0.82 ERA in 30 appearances out of the Mariners bullpen, Graveman allowed eight runs on 20 hits during 23 appearances with Houston during the second-half of the 2021 season. But Graveman shaped up during the Astros postseason run that year, racking up 11 punch outs in nine playoff outings with a sparkling 1.64 ERA.

News: Free agent reliever Kendall Graveman is in agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a 1 year deal, sources tell ESPN. Graveman is fully recovered from a shoulder injury and adds a needed piece to the Az bullpen. The deal is pending a physical. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 14, 2025

Graveman inked a three-year pact with the Chicago White Sox heading into the 2022 season, but after the South Siders became the laughing stock of Major League Baseball in 2023, Graveman was traded back to Houston in July.

But Graveman was not part of the Astros' playoff roster in 2023 and last pitched in September of that year. The 34-year-old will look to regain his form with the D-backs this season, while Houston will try to move on without both Graveman and former closer Ryan Pressly.

