It is hardly a secret that the Houston Astros' farm system is not what it once was. According to MLB Pipeline's latest rankings, the Astros have the second-worst farm system in baseball thanks to a shallow crop of overall talent and a lack of top-end pitching. That weakness is likely to look even more pronounced once Houston calls up Cam Smith, which could happen sooner than anyone thought.

How did the Astros' farm system (or lack thereof) get to this point? It's a combination of trading away young talent to bolster the big league roster, consistently picking near the bottom of each round because of Houston's success, and the loss of draft picks following the sign-stealing scandal. The organization has made it work thus far, but it is clear that the flow of young talent from the minors has slowed considerably over the last several years.

That puts a huge amount of importance on the 2025 MLB Draft. The Astros pick at No. 21 in the first round and also receive an extra pick after the fourth round since Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox after receiving a qualifying offer. That gives the Astros a healthy bonus pool to play with for this year's draft, so lets take an early look at some of the players who could be in play when Houston makes its first-round selection.

Way-too-early look at Astros’ options in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft

Before you start sending angry emails, this list is obviously subject to change. A lot of things can change as amateurs get hurt, evolve, and have more data points for teams to pore over. This is a snapshot of this moment based on what we know, not an exhaustive and definitive pool of candidates.

Tre Phelps, 3B/OF (Georgia Bulldogs)

The Astros love college bats that know how to make contact, but who also have power upside. Phelps certainly fits that bill. He isn't off to a good a start to this season, but still has a 1.046 OPS through his first 20 games with Georgia. Phelps will likely end up in an outfield corner or at first base, but this would be a bet on his bat no matter where he lands in the field.

Liam Doyle, LHP (Tennessee Volunteers)

At this point, it may be optimistic to think Doyle will be available at No. 21, but the fine folks over at Baseball America's recentl mock draft had him selected by the Astros, giving the Houston faithful a sliver of hope. Doyle needs to improve his secondary offerings, but his fastball is probably the best pitch in the entire draft as opposing hitters simply can't touch it. This type of swing and miss stuff from the college ranks usually isn't available this late in the first round and if he is available and healthy, Houston should jump on the opportunity to draft him.

Riley Quick, RHP (Alabama Crimson Tide)

The Astros could really use some high-ceiling pitching in the minor leagues, and if Doyle isn't available or well-rounded enough for Houston's tastes, Quick should be in the conversation. His fastball is in the upper 90's and pairs exceedingly well with his power slider. While some rankings have Quick getting this far, college arms with this type of stuff typically go higher when the draft actually arrives. Still, it's fun to dream.

Eli Willets, SS (Fort Cobb-Broxton High School)

While conventional wisdom suggests that the Astros will go the college route with their first pick, teams drafting towards the bottom of the first round can often find real value if they dip their toes into the high school ranks despite the risk. Willets could be a fun, long-term project as a switch-hitter with an advanced approach who is both young and plays a premium defensive position. Willets wouldn't be fast-tracked to the big leagues, but the ceiling here might be too good to pass up.

