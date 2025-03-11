One big move the Astros still need to make before 2025 Opening Day

The Astros at least nodded at one of their big weaknesses when they signed Jalen Beeks to a minor-league contract this week. The move does little to assuage concerns about the bullpen, but at least the club can make a good faith argument that it tried to address a hole in the roster. The outfield, though, is another case entirely.

As the regular season comes into view, more and more pressure has landed on Jose Altuve and his move to left field. Even if the position change is without a hitch, the Astros are relying on Ben Gamel, whose last meaningful big-league season was in 2022 with the Pirates, and Taylor Trammell, who spent most of last year at Triple-A, to serve as fourth outfielders. Houston is one injury or slump away from outfield disaster.

While much of the focus has been on the bullpen, a greater area of need lurks in the outfield.

As constructed, the starting outfield relies on Altuve (again, at a new position) alongside Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick, who were among the least valuable bats for Houston in 2024. Luckily, Meyers and McCormick posted 14 and 6 outs above average, respectively, last season. Mauricio Dubón did as well, though his services will be called upon in the infield this year. The problem is neither Meyers nor McCormick do enough with the glove to offset their poor hitting.

While the bullpen is contending with injuries, the outfield seems to be contending with ineptitude. The Athletic even predicted that the production of the Astros’ outfield would make or break the team’s playoff chances. With Houston hoping for a ninth-straight playoff appearance, this area cannot be left in flux.

Luckily, the Astros have a few options. First would be to pursue one of the remaining outfielders looking for a job, but the signing of Gamel and the team’s distaste for exceeding the luxury tax threshold make that route unlikely. Second, Houston could explore the trade market and hope for a bargain before players demonstrate their value in the regular season. Luis Robert Jr. is an enticing and oft-cited match here, but this, too, would conflict with the team’s stated interest in keeping costs low.

Internal help isn’t too far away, though. Jacob Melton, the Astros’ No. 3 prospect according to MLB.com, got his feet wet at Triple-A in 2024. The performance wasn’t always pretty—he struck out 25 percent of the time—but his power and speed seem legit. If not for a back injury, he could already have been vying for playing time in the Majors.

While the options for the Astros are admittedly limited, a big move in the outfield could be the deciding factor in the team’s success in 2025.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill