Heading into the upcoming season, are the Houston Astros better than they were last year? Objectively, the answer is probably, no. But that doesn't mean that Houston won't be in the mix for a spot in the 2025 MLB Postseason. Or does it?

CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson recently released a list of five teams who face a tough road back to the playoffs in 2025. Unsurprisingly, the Astros were among those listed. The other four teams were the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Detroit Tigers.

Anderson obviously learned his lesson from last spring and did not pick the Milwaukee Brewers to be among those who'd miss out on a trip back to the postseason. But that's where this prediction gains a measure of credibility. Anderson made similar predictions a year ago, and he managed to get four out of his five selections right.

Ominous CBS Sports postseason prediction has Astros fans on edge ahead of 2025 season

A lot of Astros fans won't admit it publicly, but there are definitely some nerves among the Houston faithful this season. And why shouldn't there be? The Astros lost Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Verlander, and Ryan Pressly all in one offseason.

The latest injury update now has Houston's premiere free agent addition on his way back to Texas for further testing. Christian Walker, who has a history of oblique injuries, suffered a setback during spring training. While it's assumed that Walker will return at some point this season, it remains to be seen how effective he'll be, or if the injury will reoccur as the season moves into the dog days of summer.

Astros GM Dana Brown says he traded Ryan Pressly because there was an opportunity to acquire a future starter.



Speaking of injuries, it seems like half the Astros' rotation will be on the shelf to begin the 2025 season. Luis Garcia, J.P. France, Christian Javier, and Lance McCullers Jr. will all be on the IL when Opening Day rolls around later this month.

Furthermore, the additions that GM Dana Brown made this offseason aren't exactly guarantees. Isaac Paredes is expected to love the Crawford Boxes in left field, but he hit just .222 with a .298 slugging percentage down the stretch in 2024 and plays mediocre defense at third base. Cam Smith looks great, but 32 professional games, including just five above High-A, suggests he's got more work to do before he lands in Houston.

This prediction could become a reality rather quickly. The Rangers have reloaded their roster, the Seattle Mariners still have the best pitching staff in the majors, and Athletics are looking more and more like a contender every day. We won't talk about the Los Angeles Angels (though their roster is improved).

Houston has a long history of overcoming the odds and making a playoff push, but it's going to take a Herculean effort to pull that off in 2025. Anderson may be on to something.

