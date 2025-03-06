Astros fans receive positive Christian Walker injury update (but questions remain)

It is never great to see a player (especially a key player) get hurt in spring training. In the Houston Astros' case, the news about Christian Walker's injury was doubly terrible. Not only did the injury occur during spring training, but Walker was one of the team's most prized offseason acquisition.

One of the biggest concerns attached to Walker's injury is the fact that this isn't the first time he's has had oblique issues. Not only did Walker miss almost a month in 2024 with an injury to the exact same oblique, but he also had issues going back to 2021 as well. The fact that Walker couldn't even get into a regular season game before this injury popped up again is legitimately concerning.

Fortunately, it seems like his injury isn't quite as problematic this time around. According to comments directly from Walker himself, this oblique injury isn't as bad as the one that kept him out last season. He is getting more scans done, but he doesn't expect to be out as long.

Christian Walker said his oblique injury isn’t as bad as the one that sidelined him for a month last year. He said it’s sore today but not worse than yesterday, which he said is a good sign. He had an ultrasound but is waiting for inflammation to subside before getting further… — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 6, 2025

Christian Walker sounds confident current injury is mild, but Astros await more tests

This is probably the best news Walker could have given the Astros fanbase. The fact that he's already feeling better is a good sign, and having gone through this before, Walker probably knows what the more severe type of injuries feel like.

However, there is still some concern. It's difficult to assume that Walker's oblique issues won't pop up again during the season, and the Astros are not out of the woods here yet. Walker mentioned that he's dealing with inflammation and is waiting for the swelling to die down before more scans can take place. That's not ideal, and there could be more damage revealed at a later date.

One has to hope that Walker's assumption is correct, and he'll be back on the field in short order. The Astros paid a heavy price to bring Walker in to the fold, and if he starts the 2025 season off with a significant IL stint, it could be absolutely brutal. For the moment, it seems like Houston has avoided that possibility and Walker probably won't be out for too long.

In the event Walker does miss significant time, the Astros may have no choice than to give Jon Singleton another chance. He at least came into camp in tremendous shape and is a familiar face, but fans are hoping it doesn't come to that.

