Astros slugger Jon Singleton looks completely different in early spring training reps

While the Houston Astros' offseason moves have carried a certain level of uncertainty thus far, it is extremely clear that Christian Walker is going to be the team's everyday first baseman on Opening Day. The Astros didn't spend $20 million a year to have Walker share playing time, and considering how well his "competition" played last season, splitting duties at first base seems unwise.

Jon Singleton is, at best, a polarizing figure amongst Astros fans. While he's certainly had some good moments in Houston, the fact remains that he was nearly unplayable last season with a .234/.321/.386 line while playing atrocious defense at first base. Despite having the door wide open to seize the position for himself, Singleton tripped walking through it.

Suffice it to say, this is an important spring training for Singleton. While the first base job is not on the table, Singleton's power from the left side is a niche the Astros could use, but only if he actually performs. It looks like he knows he needs to be better in 2025 because Singleton showed up to spring training absolutely jacked.

Astros spring training is abuzz about Jon Singleton's physique

Regardless of what happens, Singleton should be applauded for the work he did on his body. His physique last year didn't exactly scream "athlete" and it is abundantly clear that he worked extremely hard during the offseason to be in great shape heading into Astros spring training. Having the type of conditioning necessary to last during the long baseball season is not easy, and it speaks volumes that so many folks in Astros camp have noticed the change.

But Singleton's problem has never been having enough muscle. Sure, shedding the excess weight is good and could help with his agility, but what Singleton needs to fix the most is often between his ears. No amount of crazy squats or bench presses is going to fix his swing and miss and the ability to recognize breaking pitches. If he does that, Houston may have something here.

For the moment, it does feel as though Singleton will be carried on the Opening Day roster regardless of his shortcomings. The lack of left-handed bats on the roster puts the Astros in a tough position and at least Houston knows what Singleton can bring to the table. However, fans shouldn't expect a big season from him just because he won the 'Offseason Workout Warrior Award'. Let's see him hit against professional pitchers first, then we can celebrate.

