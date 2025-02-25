Jon Singleton's limitations will outweigh his strengths when Astros make roster cuts

Jon Singleton made a rousing return to the Houston Astros in 2023, but watching him play first base for the Astros has been feast-or-famine. He hits majestic home runs when he connects, and performs a pretty nifty bat flip as well. And while Singleton's defense has been decent, there are some limitations to his game — ones that need to be corrected.

Singleton hit .247 off of fastballs last season, striking out 41 times when challenged with the heat. In reality, that's not a good sign if you are looked upon as a power hitter. Singleton also failed to handle breaking balls at all, striking out 47 times in 2024. Once opposing pitchers got the scouting report and made adjustments, Singleton looked lost at the plate.

Astros manager Joe Espada made it a point last season to have his hitters be more aggressive. Singleton took the message to heart, but just didn't make it happen. In 355 at-bats last season, he hit .234 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. Were those better numbers than Jose Abreu? Yes, but that's not saying much.

Jon Singleton needs to take up the slack left behind with Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman no longer with the Astros

Singleton might not make the Astros Opening Day roster if his play is flat in spring training, and that might be a tough pill to swallow for some of the Houston fanbase. Without Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker this season, the team desperately needs more of an offensive punch this season, and are hopeful that Singleton can provide that.

"I understand my role in this organization, & I just I try to do the best I can to prepare for that."



1B Jon Singleton does admit, though, he was a bit surprised by #Astros offseason moves.



"That's just part of life....I'm just making the most of where I'm at."@KHOU pic.twitter.com/N3OS0Aj5pw — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 24, 2025

His .198 career batting average is anemic, and is looking more like Abreu's average during his tenure with the Astros. Opposing teams are well versed in getting Singleton to chase pitches. He also needs to tighten up his defense at first base. His limitations might cost him a spot on the Astros' roster.

Singleton's time at West Palm Beach and in Grapefruit League play this spring needs to be focused on total improvement. It's put-up-or-shut-up time for Big Jon, and even being one of the few left-handed bats in the lineup might not help him retain his spot on the Astros Opening Day roster.

More Cincinnati Reds News and Rumors