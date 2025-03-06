The Houston Astros are a veteran-laden team. Even without the likes of Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, and Yusei Kikuchi, Houston's roster is a bit long in the tooth. As such, the Astros don't have a large number of players who have minor-league options remaining.
That could become problematic as the season moves along, especially for the relief corps. Optioning players to the minor leagues is a shrewd, but effective way to maintain the 40-man roster. If a player is underperforming and needs a tuneup, a trip to the minors could help. Furthermore, teams can option players to the minor leagues as a means to keep fresh arms on standby.
But there are certain rules that govern minor-league options. Once a player is added to the 40-man roster, he then has three minor league options. If a player is optioned and spends 20 days or more in the minor leagues during a given season, he loses on of his options.
Astros players with (and without) minor-league options on 40-man roster for 2025
As it relates to the Astros roster, Houston has 21 players who have minor league options remaining. Some players, like Chas McCormick, Hunter Brown, and Jeremy Peña, have all three of their options remaining. But others, such as Ronel Blanco, César Salazar, and newcomer Hayden Wesneski only have one minor-league option remaining.
Astros players with minor-league options remaining
Player
Position
MiLB options remaining
Yainer Diaz
C
3
Chas McCormick
OF
3
Hunter Brown
RHP
3
Bryan King
LHP
3
Shay Whitcomb
IF
3
Jeremy Peña
IF
3
Luis Garcia
RHP
3
Kenedy Corona
OF
3
Colton Gordon
LHP
3
Ryan Gusto
RHP
3
Luis Contreras
RHP
3
Spencer Arrighetti
RHP
3
Pedro León
OF
2
Nick Hernandez
RHP
2
Jake Meyers
OF
2
Zach Dezenzo
IF/OF
2
Hayden Wesneski
RHP
1
César Salazar
C
1
J.P France
RHP
1
Bennett Sousa
LHP
1
Ronel Blanco
RHP
1
Of course, just because a player has a minor-league option doesn't mean that the team has to use it. For example, Yainer Diaz isn't going to be sent down unless his numbers absolutely fall off the map. But, the Astros' backstop does have three minor league options remaining.
These players essentially have a bit of a safety net. If the Astros feel the need to send them down to Triple-A Sugar Land, they'll remain with the organization. Once a player runs out of minor-league options, he's then subject to outright waivers.
Astros players without minor-league options remaining
That brings us to the 19 players who no longer have minor-league options. Some players like Jose Altuve, Josh Hader, and Christian Walker haven't had minor-league options for quite some time. But others have entered the stage of their career when they no longer have minor-league options remaining.
These players must be designated for assignment and pass through outright waivers in order to be send down to the minors, and in some cases, must accept the assignment. Players with more than five years of experience, or those with three years of experience and have been outrighted before, can reject the assignment and enter free ageny.
Player
Position
Jose Altuve
IF/OF
Victor Caratini
C
Framber Valdez
LHP
Mauricio Dubón
IF/OF
Jon Singleton
IF
Bryan Abreu
RHP
Taylor Trammell
OF
Forrest Whitley
RHP
Yordan Alvarez
DH
Josh Hader
LHP
Lance McCullers Jr.
RHP
Christian Walker
IF
Tayler Scott
RHP
Kaleb Ort
RHP
Ben Gamel
OF
Isaac Paredes
IF
Cooper Hummel
OF
Shawn Dubin
RHP
Christian Javier
RHP
In terms of players who might be on the hot seat this spring, one might look at a player like Forrest Whitley and perhaps even Jon Singleton. At the moment, both appear to be safe, namely because of the rash of injuries that have currently befell the Astros this spring. But neither Whitley nor Singleton can feel safe at the moment, and could be DFA'd later this spring.