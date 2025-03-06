The Houston Astros are a veteran-laden team. Even without the likes of Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, and Yusei Kikuchi, Houston's roster is a bit long in the tooth. As such, the Astros don't have a large number of players who have minor-league options remaining.

That could become problematic as the season moves along, especially for the relief corps. Optioning players to the minor leagues is a shrewd, but effective way to maintain the 40-man roster. If a player is underperforming and needs a tuneup, a trip to the minors could help. Furthermore, teams can option players to the minor leagues as a means to keep fresh arms on standby.

But there are certain rules that govern minor-league options. Once a player is added to the 40-man roster, he then has three minor league options. If a player is optioned and spends 20 days or more in the minor leagues during a given season, he loses on of his options.

Astros players with (and without) minor-league options on 40-man roster for 2025

As it relates to the Astros roster, Houston has 21 players who have minor league options remaining. Some players, like Chas McCormick, Hunter Brown, and Jeremy Peña, have all three of their options remaining. But others, such as Ronel Blanco, César Salazar, and newcomer Hayden Wesneski only have one minor-league option remaining.

Astros players with minor-league options remaining

Player Position MiLB options remaining Yainer Diaz C 3 Chas McCormick OF 3 Hunter Brown RHP 3 Bryan King LHP 3 Shay Whitcomb IF 3 Jeremy Peña IF 3 Luis Garcia RHP 3 Kenedy Corona OF 3 Colton Gordon LHP 3 Ryan Gusto RHP 3 Luis Contreras RHP 3 Spencer Arrighetti RHP 3 Pedro León OF 2 Nick Hernandez RHP 2 Jake Meyers OF 2 Zach Dezenzo IF/OF 2 Hayden Wesneski RHP 1 César Salazar C 1 J.P France RHP 1 Bennett Sousa LHP 1 Ronel Blanco RHP 1

Of course, just because a player has a minor-league option doesn't mean that the team has to use it. For example, Yainer Diaz isn't going to be sent down unless his numbers absolutely fall off the map. But, the Astros' backstop does have three minor league options remaining.

These players essentially have a bit of a safety net. If the Astros feel the need to send them down to Triple-A Sugar Land, they'll remain with the organization. Once a player runs out of minor-league options, he's then subject to outright waivers.

Astros players without minor-league options remaining

That brings us to the 19 players who no longer have minor-league options. Some players like Jose Altuve, Josh Hader, and Christian Walker haven't had minor-league options for quite some time. But others have entered the stage of their career when they no longer have minor-league options remaining.

These players must be designated for assignment and pass through outright waivers in order to be send down to the minors, and in some cases, must accept the assignment. Players with more than five years of experience, or those with three years of experience and have been outrighted before, can reject the assignment and enter free ageny.

Player Position Jose Altuve IF/OF Victor Caratini C Framber Valdez LHP Mauricio Dubón IF/OF Jon Singleton IF Bryan Abreu RHP Taylor Trammell OF Forrest Whitley RHP Yordan Alvarez DH Josh Hader LHP Lance McCullers Jr. RHP Christian Walker IF Tayler Scott RHP Kaleb Ort RHP Ben Gamel OF Isaac Paredes IF Cooper Hummel OF Shawn Dubin RHP Christian Javier RHP

In terms of players who might be on the hot seat this spring, one might look at a player like Forrest Whitley and perhaps even Jon Singleton. At the moment, both appear to be safe, namely because of the rash of injuries that have currently befell the Astros this spring. But neither Whitley nor Singleton can feel safe at the moment, and could be DFA'd later this spring.

