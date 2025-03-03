Former Astros reliever signs with Braves while Houston's bullpen remains questionable

The Houston Astros bullpen has seen a major overhaul this offseason. Yes, both Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu will lock down the eighth and ninth innings, but the team parted ways with a number of relievers this winter.

Former closer Ryan Pressly was traded to the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason. Kendall Graveman, who spent all last season on the IL, signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and former reliever Seth Martinez was just claimed by the Astros' AL West foe, the Seattle Mariners.

Some fans assumed that former Astros hurler Hector Neris might return to Houston this season, but after agreeing to a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves, that reunion is no longer possible. Neris received a non-roster invite to join the Braves in Norht Port, Florida, but questions still remain for the Astros as Houston tries to cobble together a reliable relief corps ahead of the 2025 season.

The Astros relied heavily on the trio of Hader, Abreu, and Pressly last season, but manager Joe Espada is hoping to take some of the pressure off his top relievers from last season. Hader logged 71 innings last season and Abreu accounted for 78 ⅓ innings of work. That's a major chunk for two pitchers who are reliably throwing 96-plus mph.

#Braves signed 35-year-old reliever Hector Neris as a non-roster invitee; the righty will be in camp today. Had a 4.10 ERA, 1.399 WHIP in 62 appearances with Astros and Cubs in 2024 (64 Ks & 28 BB in 59 1/3 innings). There are now 49 Braves in camp. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 3, 2025

But covering innings while limiting the usage of his top two arms is the least of Espada's concerns. Far too many of Houston's relievers are out of minor-league options. Bryan King is the lone lefty in the bullpen outside of Hader, so it's doubtful that he's going anywhere. Teams typically yo-yo young pitchers back and forth between the big leagues and the minors during the early-going, but that's something that Houston will be unable to do.

Houston also has to decide whether or not they want to select the contract of Rafael Montero ahead of Opening Day. Seeing as how they're on the hook for $14 million regardless, the answer is probably, yes. Unfortunately, Montero was an epic disaster last season and was removed from the 40-man roster.

Reuniting with Neris would not have been a quick-fix, but it could've helped. Neris struggled during his tenure with the Chicago Cubs in 2024, posting a 13.3% walk-rate and 4.10 FIP. But after rejoining the Astros in August last season, Neris lowered his walk rate to just 3.1% and increased his strikeout rate. Beggers can't be choosers, and right now Espada is probably pleading with GM Dana Brown for some reinforcements.

