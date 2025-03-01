Astros' offseason moves suggest optimistic (but flawed) strategy for Josh Hader

Josh Hader arrived for to the Houston Astros in 2024 armed with a solid resumé of work and a hefty free agent contract. While Hader performed admirably for the Astros, the length of his relief appearances was, at times, head scratching.

In 71 appearances, Hader had 34 saves with a 3.80 ERA and 105 strikeouts. Entering last season, Hader had only one multiple-inning outing to his name since 2019. That didn't happen in 2024. He had nine such appearances, totaling 15 more innings than what he threw with the San Diego Padres in 2023.

The extended usage along with in-game situations are things that Astros manager Joe Espada must take into account. Espada's made it quite clear that he wants to avoid that high-inning total for Hader this season. Additionally, Espada has to figure out a better way to manage the bullpen as a whole.

Joe Espada needs to figure out a solid plan around using Josh Hader effectively while down in spring training

This must be a major goal of Espada, especially in light of longtime reliever Ryan Pressly being traded to the Chicago Cubs this offseason. That also brings into play his decisions involving new set-up man, Bryan Abreu, who will now take over Pressly's eighth-inning role.

“We need those guys to bridge the gap to (Abreu and Hader) that can give us three outs, somebody I can feel confident that I can leave him in there to get a righty or a lefty out,” Espada said in an interview. “So we are trying to answer those questions."

Josh Hader, K'ing the Side. ⛽️



Different uniform.

Same Josh Hader. pic.twitter.com/oZ7hCeXLbP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2024

Espada better get busy eyeballing some additional bullpen arms right now. Tayler Scott, Bryan King, Shawn Dubin, and Kaleb Ort are some names on the manager's watch list. Dubin and Ort, however, are dealing with injuries.

But how will Espada better manage Hader's usage in 2025. He can't send Hader out there again and again in long-relief situations. Hader has been historically good while working the ninth inning, and his workload is focused around that key moment. Using Hader to pitch in moments where the Astros are behind don't fit his strong suits. Espada has to find other arms that can handle those occasions during the upcoming season.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors