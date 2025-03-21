Astros teammates are all-in on the Cam Smith hype train despite his inexperience

Cam Smith has been the talk of Houston Astros spring training this year. After coming over in the Kyle Tucker trade, most thought Smith was a high-ceiling prospect who could factor into Houston's long-term plans. Instead, he has played so well that his long-shot bid to make the Astros' Opening Day roster somehow feels extremely possible.

In 13 games this spring, Smith has taken the baseball world by storm with a staggering .419/.500/.871 slash line with four homers. This is a small sample size and all the usual warnings apply, but it is hard to ignore just how loud Smith's performance has been.

In fact, Smith has been so impressive at Astros camp that many of his teammates not only think he is a big leaguer right now, but they also think he is destined for stardom in MLB.

Cam Smith's Astros teammates are already throwing out some wild predictions for the budding star

Chandler Rome of The Athletic questioned some of the Astros coaches and players regarding their first impressions of Smith. Some of the responses were glowing, but predictable. Smith was praised for his work ethic, how he goes about getting ready, and his approach at the plate.

Cam Smith continues to mash everything in sight during the Grapefruit League 🔥



The @astros' No. 1 prospect ups his spring slash line to .419/.500/.871 with his fourth homer of camp: pic.twitter.com/CHscoL0kvF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 20, 2025

However, there were also some eye-popping quotes from some established veterans. According to shortstop Jeremy Peña, Smith already "look(s) like a big leaguer to me” while predicting that he should in the majors for a long time assuming he can stay healthy. However, the most telling quote came from six-year veteran Mauricio Dubón.

“You can quote me on this: When he figures it out, when he has an idea of what they’re going to do to him in the big leagues, I think he’s going to be the next 60-homer guy," Dubon proclaimed. Dubon also noted that Smith has been the Astros' best player by the numbers in camp. Dubón also cited that Smith is one of the players who gets to the field the earliest to get his work in.

That's a wild comments in reference to a player who has just 32 minor league games under his belt. We've seen flashes in the pan before, and there's a chance we'll all look back at Smith's torrid start and wonder what might have been. However, it's sounding more and more like what he's doing right now is the product of unbelievable raw talent and a lot of hard work. If you believe his teammates, you may want to get used to hearing Smith's name a lot in the months and years to come.

