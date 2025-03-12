Latest Cam Smith revelation shows Astros’ plans have been in motion for a while

When the Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs this offseason, few thought that the top prospect Houston received in return, Cam Smith, would be in the team's 2025 plans. As good as Smith looked during his pro debut, the guy just got drafted last year and has only a handful of games as a professional under his belt.

However, things have taken quite a turn down at spring training. After a torrid start to camp, the odds that Smith actually makes the Houston Astros Opening Day roster have gone up quite a bit. While his traditional home at third base seems to be firmly occupied, the latest reports suggests the Astros are now going to give Smith time in the outfield this spring and could carry him on the roster if he acclimates well.

As it turns out, that may have been the Astros' plan all along, although that raises some interesting process questions about how this spring has gone.

In late January, Dana Brown met with Cam Smith and told him to battle for the right field job.



Now, the team says Smith will start working out there and learning the position.



Smith is 9-for-17 (.529) in spring training so far. — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) March 11, 2025

Astros reportedly told Cam Smith to compete for right field roster spot back in January

Given the state of the Astros' outfield that currently includes Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers, as well as the recently converted Jose Altuve, one can at least understand the desire to entertain potential upgrades. While Smith is very new to professional baseball, he has been flat-out raking this spring, and clearly Houston loved his bat even before they saw him in person.

However, one does wonder about the Astros' decision-making process this spring if their plan truly was to give Smith an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster. Why did the team commit so early to moving Altuve to the outfield? Why hasn't Smith seen more time in the outfield in camp before now? The whole thing feels a bit haphazard.

Assuming that the report, there is a logical explanation. Houston may have told Smith that he could win a roster spot, but didn't want to bank on that without seeing him in-person. Had Smith struggled, the Astros could have been back at square one. But once they saw that he's an absolute terror at the plate, the team's machinations went into motion.

Whether or not the Astros' gambit when it comes to Smith works out or not, the team's decision with him is quickly becoming the most consequential choice they have to make before the start of the 2025 season.

