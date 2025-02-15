Chas McCormick's misplaced optimism in Astros outfield is devoid of reality

While Houston Astros fans are still smarting following the loss of Alex Bregman, that isn't stopping spring training from getting underway. This is the time of year when we are treated with a host of clichés from players and coaches about how they are in the best shape of their life, etc.

It is a tale as old as time. Every team is still in the hunt at the start of spring and players aren't going to say they're going to play poorly or, in the case of Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon, not play at all. Chas McCormick revealed plenty of optimism heading into spring training, but his belief in the 2025 version of the Astros' outfield, while admirable, is sorely misplaced. McCormick spoke before practice earlier this week, saying, “We’re going to surprise some people.”

Chas McCormick thinks the Astros outfield (without Kyle Tucker) will "surprise" people

McCormick's comments are a nod to the fact that the Astros traded away Kyle Tucker this offseason and not many experts are exactly high on the team's remaining options. Based on what fans saw last season, the biggest surprise they could provide would be if McCormick and Jake Meyers found a way to be league-average hitters.

During what was admittedly an injury marred season, McCormick only managed to post a .211/.271/.306 slash line in 267 plate appearances and a dreadful 66 wRC+. For context, no qualified hitter in MLB had a wRC+ that low last season with Maikel Garcia's 69 wRC+ being the closest. It's safe to say that was quite the drop-off from his 2023 breakout season. More concerning is that the numbers don't seem like bad luck as all of his batted ball metrics went in the toilet last year.

Chas McCormick on the Astros’ outfield: “We’re going to surprise some people.” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 13, 2025

Meyers wasn't quite that bad, but he also comes with more long-term questions as a big league hitter as he hasn't hit better than .227 since 2021 and his 86 wRC+ is still well-below average. While Meyers' value does get a boost from his excellent defense, that is more of a reason to keep him around as a fourth outfielder, but not necessarily a reason to continually trot out a free out as part of Houston's everyday lineup.

Perhaps McCormick was eluding to actual changes to Houston's outfield alignment being the surprise. It would be delightful if top prospect Jacob Melton got an opportunity out of camp as he can play well in the field and he actually has some upside at the plate.

Maybe the Astros are serious about moving Jose Altuve to left field to get one of these players out of the lineup. If these options sound better than relying on McCormick and Meyers in the outfield, you are not alone and we certainly aren't surprised. It would be great for the Astros if McCormick ends up being right somehow, but don't hold your breath.

