Astros minor league pitcher almost singlehandedly derailed Houston's hopes for 2025

Late in spring training is when the strange scrimmages take place as somewhat of a tune-up for the start of the regular season. Nearly all of the important roster decisions have already been made, and teams just getting in some reps — often against minor league squads — before the games begin to count. For the Houston Astros, that meant a Monday matchup with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

All that needed to happen in this game was for the Astros regulars to get in some last minute prep, finalize the last few roster battles, and emerge from the game healthy. For a couple brief moments on Monday evening, that last part was in real jeopardy.

Astros minor league pitcher Aaron Brown did not have an easy assignment to be sure. He was up against a pretty potent lineup. The mismatch was on full display, as the big leaguers were beating up on Brown pretty good until the wheels fell off in the fourth inning. Brown couldn't find an out and had no idea where his pitches were going. So much so that both Cam Smith and Yainer Diaz were hit by pitches.

Both Cam Smith and Yanier Diaz were hit-by-pitch during the Astros' Opening Day tuneup

There was obviously no intent, and it was clear that early-season rust and nerves were at play as Brown basically lost any ability to command his pitches. Luckily for the Astros, it doesn't appear that his lack of control cost Houston anything this time.

Smith's surprise bid for an Opening Day roster spot is the talk of spring training, and after delivering a two-run triple earlier during Monday's game, he might have won the job on the spot. So, when an errant fastball from Brown plunked Smith, Astros fans were holding their breath. Fortunately, he stayed in the game, scored after taking his base.

A few batters later in the same inning, catcher Yainer Diaz was hit by a slider that was definitely far more up and in than intended. Smith getting hurt would have been a disaster, but losing Houston's primary catcher right before the season would have been an absolute nightmare even with the presence of Victor Caratini on the roster.

The Astros no doubt sat Brown down to explain the need to err on the side of caution when facing the Astros' most prized hitters. It is funny to think about what those conversations could have sounded like, especially after it was known that both Smith and Diaz were okay. It's a good thing too, because it could have been much, much worse.

