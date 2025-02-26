Failed Astros prospect receives second chance after signing with Diamondbacks

At one time, Houston Astros fans were hopeful that Brandon Bielak could help solidify the team's pitching staff. Unfortunately, Bielak never lived up to expectations and found himself out of a job with the Astros after being designated for assignment. Now, after a short stint with the Athletics, he's going to look to latch on with the Diamondbacks.

Bielak reached an agreement on a minor-league contract with Arizona this week. He was part of the Astros' bullpen early in 2024, but never delivered well in his outings. In 10 appearances for Houston last season, Bielak posted a 5.71 ERA and opposing hitters seemed to get plenty of joy when seeing him on the mound.

His decline last season belied how well Bielak performed back in 2023. In 80 innings of work, he had a 5-6 record with a 3.83 ERA. The Astros had high hopes for him, looking to Bielak as a potential swingman addition. Bielak was drafted by Houston in the 2017 MLB draft in the 11th round.

Brandon Bielak didn't impress Oakland much last season, but has another chance to get back into the major leagues

After getting designated for assignment by the Astros last season, Bielak eventually was traded to the A's for cash. But he only lasted nine days with Oakland, getting DFA'd by them as well. He went down to Triple-A Las Vegas, where the Athletics' major-league team will play their games this season. Bielak didn't perform well down there, either. He was awful in 66 2/3 innings of work, giving up more than 6 runs per nine-inning outing. He was called up to the A's in September, putting in some work as the team played out the schedule.

Why would the Diamondbacks look to bring in Bielak? It's entirely possible that they see him as a long-relief option. Sure, Bielak's overall numbers are not good. Yet he does have major-league experience, something that might be seen as an advantage in Arizona. If Bielak can find some magic potion in the Valley of the Sun and correct a few things, then he could be a steal.

Bielak, should he make it to the MLB level again, will be under the watchful eye of new Diamondbacks pitching coach Brian Kaplan. Kaplan joined Arizona after the team let veteran pitching coach Brent Strom go in the offseason. Strom could have been a real mentor for Bielak if he was still around. Maybe Bielak can figure out some things during spring training.

Bielak needs to make all of his pitches work effectively. If he isn't able to do so, then any hopes of sticking with the Diamondbacks or any team at an MLB level will likely be dashed.

