White Sox's contract decision offers Astros intriguing Alex Bregman contingency

Houston Astros fans don't want to think about life after Alex Bregman, but the harsh reality is that the third baseman may well be wearing a different uniform in 2025. Bregman is the best third baseman available this offseason, and a number of offensively-starved teams may be looking to the 30-year-old infielder in order to upgrade their lineup heading into next season.

If Bregman leaves, the options to replace him on the open market are rather slim. Eugenio Suárez is arguably the second-best third baseman available this winter, but many expect the Arizona Diamondbacks to exercise his $15 million option.

If that occurs, perhaps the Astros could kick the tires on a potential bounce-back candidate to take over for Bregman at the hot corner. Yoán Moncada's 2024 season was interrupted by an adductor strain in early April. The Chicago White Sox infielder was out of action until late September, and finished the season playing in just 12 games.

White Sox's declined Yoán Moncada's option, giving the Astros an intriguing Alex Bregman contingency

The White Sox declined their team option for the 2025, effectively making Moncada a free agent. Moncada's injury-riddled past make him a high-risk, high-reward signing this offseason. Is that the type of move that Astros GM Dana Brown would be willing to make.?

Moncada hasn't played over 105 games since 2021. An oblique strain, nagging hamstring injuries, and lower back soreness have kept Moncada out of the White Sox lineup over the past three seasons. During that stretch, the 29-year-old hit .236/.291/.387. However, in 2021, Moncada played in 144 games, hit .263, and smacked 33 doubles and 14 home runs.

In an expected move, the White Sox did not exercise Yoan Moncada's $25M option, per sources.



Moncada will receive a $5M buyout and become a free agent. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) October 31, 2024

Moncada's defensive numbers have been mixed over the years. While in and out of the lineup over the past four seasons, Moncada has been worth -1 defensive runs saved (DRS) and 4 outs above average (OAA). Objectively, that would suggest that Moncada is at least an average defender at third base.

In terms of cost, Moncada would not command a lot. After turning down his team option, the White Sox are already on the hook for $5 million owed to the infielder as part of his buyout. Houston could offer an incentive-laden, one-year contract with a low starting salary that could increase based on playing time.

Unless the Astros look to make a trade this offseason, their chances of upgrading third base if Bregman departs are not good. Moncada is not a top-tier option, but from 2019-2021 was one of the the better young third basemen in the AL. If Houston believes he can stay healthy and get back to that level of production, the Astros may want to look to Moncada as a contingency if Bregman leaves in free agency.

