Astros reporter absolutely savaged Aaron Judge, Yankees and fans are here for it

While the Houston Astros unfortunately bowed out of the 2024 playoffs earlier than they hoped, quite the interesting World Series is unfolding between the Dodgers and Yankees. It looked like New York was about to get swept, in no small part thanks to Freddie Freeman's unbelievable run for LA, but the Yankees managed to salvage Game 4 to make things a bit more interesting and create a 3-1 series. A couple of Yankees fans also just got put on the wall of shame after trying to rip Mookie Betts' glove off his hand, but that is neither here nor there.

A big part of the Yankees' troubles in the World Series has been the complete lack of production from the likely AL MVP, Aaron Judge. After doing precious little to help get New York to Fall Classic in the playoffs, Judge's playoff fall from grace has continued against the Dodgers the tune of just two hits in 18 plate appearances.

In fact, Judge's performance has been so rough that Houston Chronicle reporter Michael Shapiro took the time to compare his World Series performance with a couple of Astros pitchers at the plate. Spoilers: it was not a good look for Judge.

This guy has done more for the Yankees than Aaron Judge this World Series pic.twitter.com/B3y8dvzBMB — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) October 30, 2024

A pair of notable Astros pitchers were better World Series hitters than Aaron Judge and it is hilarious

It wasn't THAT long ago that pitchers had to hit for themselves in National League games and, well, it was often not pretty to watch. There were a few pitchers here and there who would at least be able to not embarrass themselves at the plate, but they were free outs more often than not, which was a big reason why the designated hitter became universal.

Still, that didn't manage to stop two Astros pitchers (who, again, came from a league where pitchers didn't hit) from being arguably on par with (or ahead of!) Judge's World Series production. Lance McCullers Jr. didn't record a hit when he batted in the 2017 World Series, but he did match Judge's lone run driven in with a RBI groundout. Meanwhile, Zack Greinke (who was admittedly a strong hitting pitcher in his day) notched a pair of hits against the Braves in the 2021 World Series. Yeah, that is not a good look.

Fortunately for the Yankees, they staved off a sweep on Tuesday and live to fight another day. However, little has changed with the fact that their professed face of the franchise has laid such an egg in the World Series that some New York fans may be wishing that Jose Abreu was taking his plate appearances right now instead.

