Astros fans will love top prospect's pick for 'most rewatchable game in MLB history'

The MLB playoffs are where many of the games that have been permanently etched into baseball fans' memories were played. Sure, the regular season has its moments, with huge individual achievements and improbable walk-offs here and there, but the postseason is where games go down in history, and the Houston Astros' track record in the playoffs is no exception.

Given that the Astros have gone to four World Series since 2017, including a pair of wins, there are a lot of Astros playoff games to choose from as franchise-defining moments.

Gerrit Cole's 15-strikeout game in the ALDS against the Rays in 2019 was a fun one. Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS against the Yankees where Jose Altuve hit a walk-off home run was a delight, if for no other reason than the subsequent suffering of New York fans. Either of the Astros' title-clinching contests are likely up there for fans as well.

However, top Astros prospect Brice Matthews may have had the best pick of them all when he was asked about his pick for the most rewatchable game in MLB history. Matthews' answer: the Astros' wild win in Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers.

Astros fans are already in love with Matthews for his potential as a franchise cornerstone, but they probably love him a little bit more after this pick. It also doesn't hurt that he made an objectively strong pick -- unless you are talking to a Dodgers fan.

Game 5 of the 2017 World Series was not for the faint of heart, and if you love pitching duels more than anything, this wasn't the game for you. Both Dallas Keuchel and Clayton Kershaw were out of the game by the end of the fifth, and the Astros had to overcome multiple deficits to force extra innings. Houston prevailed thanks to a walk-off single from the soon-to-be free agent Alex Bregman, which gave the Astros a 13-12 win.

That is an extremely short summary of what was a truly insane game. There was action from start to finish on the biggest stage the sport of baseball has to offer against an extremely worthy opponent. For such a young guy that can't have watched a ton of playoff games at all yet, Matthews made a hell of a pick here.

