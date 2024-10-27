Re-signing Alex Bregman will prevent Astros from upgrading this position in 2025

There are only so many holes the Houston Astros will be able to patch this offseason. While most of the Houston faithful would love to see the Astros re-sign Alex Bregman this winter, that will effectively take them out of the running for a big-name first baseman in free agency.

MLB.com's Brian McTaggart recently answered a number of fans' queries. When pressed to answer a question about upgrading first base, McTaggart responded in the negative, noting, "If the Astros sign Bregman, they’ll continue to platoon at first base with Jon Singleton and Victor Caratini."

Re-signing Alex Bregman will prevent Astros from upgrading first base in 2025

That may not be the answer that most Astros fans were hoping to hear, but it's the state of the franchise, given how much money the team will have committed to the 2025 roster. Bregman's potential contract will likely cost Houston every bit of $25 million per season, and that will all but take the Astros out of the market for an upgrade at first base.

Several Astros fans have dreamed of a scenario where a player like Pete Alonso or Christian Walker signs with Houston. But if the Astros re-sign Bregman this offseason, you can put those thoughts to bed.

The Astros are already paying a first baseman (thought he's not playing) a massive amount of money in 2025. Houston still owes José Abreu $19.5 million next year despite the fact the Astros released the former AL MVP last summer. Abreu inked a three-year, $58.5 million deal prior to 2022 and will be on the Astros payroll through next season.

Singleton posted a 103 OPS+ and found plenty of success against right-handed pitching in 2024. Caratini started just eight games at first base, but hit .333/.391/.421 against southpaws last season, so it's not as if Houston has a gigantic void at first base.

While missing out on an upgrade at first base is somewhat concerning, most Astros fans would prefer to keep Bregman in Houston rather than improving another position this winter. The Astros also have two young prospects (Shay Whitcomb and Zach Dezenzo) who could see time at first base as well.

