Aging Cardinals stars are not the solution for Astros' troubling infield conundrum

The Houston Astros must address their infield this offseason. Alex Bregman's impending free agency will mandate that Houston find a solution at third base, and after seeing the paltry production at first base, the Astros need to find an upgrade there as well.

Some Astros fans are holding out hope that Bregman returns to Houston. That may happen, but the Astros need a contingency plan in place. Though some internal options (Shay Whitcomb, Zach Dezenzo, and Mauricio Dubón) are available, none of those players are ready to take on the job full-time.

Aging Cardinals stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are not the solution for Astros

There's already been chatter among the Astros fanbase about pursuing St. Louis Cardinals' free agent to-be Paul Goldschmidt this offseason, but with Bregman potentially on the move and Houston needing a third baseman, Nolan Arenado's name has been whispered as well. Trading for the Cardinals' star would be a mistake.

Arenado, an eight-time All-Star, is a phenomenal player. But his best days are behind him. Arenado, for the first time since 2014, was not invited to the Midsummer Classic and put up his lowest power numbers ever. The veteran hit just 16 home runs (the lowest since his rookie season) and posted a meager .394 slugging percentage.

Furthermore, the slick-fielding third baseman has lost a step defensively. After 10 straight Gold Glove Awards, Arenado finally fell short of taking home the hardware in 2023. Though a finalist for the honor once again this season, it seems likely that San Francisco Giants' infielder Matt Chapman will win the award this season.

Then there's the biggest reason that Houston should steer clear of a trade for Arenado, and that's his massive contract. Though the Colorado Rockies are still paying for a good chunk of Arenado's deal after trading their star infielder to St. Louis in 2021, he's still under contract through 2027. Arenado's deal also contains a no-trade clause, which he would have to waive in order to be dealt this offseason.

The Astros would be better served re-signing Alex Bregman rather than trade for Nolan Arenado

While the Cardinals are looking to offload some of their bloated contracts, including that of Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras, sending young prospects to St. Louis in exchange for a 33-year-old third baseman who's past his prime would be unwise.

Even though Colorado is paying down some Arenado's salary, that money could be much better spent on other players. Houston should look to re-sign Bregman before attempting to swing a deal with St. Louis for Arenado.

