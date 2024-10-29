Astros' reported limit on Alex Bregman contract offer isn’t as bad as fans may think

The Houston Astros biggest offseason priority is unquestionably extending Alex Bregman. But if the Astros allow the impending negotiations to go much past the conclusion of the World Series, Houston will have numerous suitors looking acquire Bregman's services.

The Astros have been willing to negotiate with the superstar third baseman, and there've reports of contract talks between Houston's GM Dana Brown and Bregman's agent Scott Boras. But there's been one major sticking point, and that's the length of the contract.

Houston has been, and is reportedly still, unwilling to offer more than a six-year contract. This practice has been in place since Jim Crane took over ownership, and Astros fans should not expect it to change anytime soon. But is Crane's longstanding approach really that bad?

Astros' reluctance to offer more than a six-year deal to keep Alex Bregman isn't necessarily a bad thing

Bregman will be 31 years old at the outset of the 2025 season, meaning that a six-year deal would keep the former All-Star in Houston through his age-36 season. As is the case with all athletes, baseball players' skills begin to diminish over time. Do the Astros really want to be shelling out upwards of $25 million in 2029 when Bregman's no longer a middle-of-the-order bat?

There's also the defensive side to think about as well. While he was a Gold Glove finalist at third base this season, will that skill set translate over the next decade? These are the types of questions that Brown and Co. must ask themselves when discussing the type of long-term contract Bregman is seeking.

Astros fans give Alex Bregman a warm ovation as he comes off the field for potentially the last time during a regular season home game 👏 pic.twitter.com/NtJudpqG8k — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 25, 2024

And while Bregman is arguably one of the top players in the league and has been an MVP finalist in the past, the infielder hasn't been to the All-Star Game since 2019 and his .768 OPS this season is the lowest of his career. It's honestly quite difficult to blame Houston's front office for their hesistancy when it comes to contract talks with Bregman.

The Astros third baseman should undoubtedly be fairly compensated and rewarded, but capping a potential deal at six years is more than just. The Astros will need to surpass Matt Chapman's six-year, $151 million contract, meaning that something in the range of a six-year, $162 million deal might be enough to get Bregman to sign on the dotted line.

Astros fans will know very soon how serious Houston's ownership is about keeping Bregman in H-Town. Once the World Series ends, there's a five-day break until free agency begins. Perhaps the Astros will make one last pitch to keep Bregman in Houston, but don't expect that deal to go past six years.

