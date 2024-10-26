The offseason won't officially begin until the World Series comes to a close, but the Houston Astros fanbase is already monitoring some of the team's impending free agent departures. Obviously Alex Bregman's future in H-Town is up in the air, but there are other Astros who'll enter free agency this offseason as well.

Not only will Houston lose some of their top talent, but a number of other clubs, including those in the AL West, could look much different heading into next season. Which Astros' division rival stands to lose the most in free agency this winter? Where does Houston ranks among their AL West foes?

Ranking AL West expected free agent losses: Alex Bregman isn't Astros' only casualty

5. Oakland Athletics

Ross Stripling, RHP

Alex Wood, LHP

Scott Alexander, LHP

T.J. McFarland, LHP

The Oakland A's are moving to Sacramento in 2025 and they'll be leaving a handful of pitchers behind. The A's are rebuilding, so re-signing any of their impending free agent hurlers seems unlikely. Alexander and McFarland pitched well in 2024, but both players are a bit long in the tooth. The A's will likely go younger next season.

4. Seattle Mariners

Justin Turner, DH

Yimi Garcia, RHP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

The Seattle Mariners will look much different in 2025, but that won't have much to do with their departing free agents. The Mariners will be looking to upgrade the lineup after falling woefully short of expectations in 2024. It's a good bet that Justin and Jorge Polanco (option attached, for now) won't be back. Yimi Garcia ended the year on the IL and is unlikely to return to Seatown next season.

3. Los Angeles Angels

Hunter Strickland, RHP

Kevin Pillar, OF

Brandon Drury, IF

Matt Moore, LHP

The Los Angeles Angels may look to reunite with Hunter Strickland, but the veteran might be able to find a better deal elsewhere after appearing in 72 games last season. Brandon Drury fell off the map in 2024 and is as good as gone in LA. Kevin Pillar announced his intention to retire at year's end, and Matt Moore struggled mightily, finishing his 2024 campaign on the injured list.

2. Texas Rangers

Travis Jankowski, OF

Jose Leclerc, RHP

Max Scherzer, RHP

Andrew Heaney, RHP

David Robertson, RHP*

Andrew Chafin, LHP*

Injuries crippled the Texas Rangers' chances of repeating, and Bruce Bochy's ball club got little to no production out of their lineup outside of Corey Seager. Jose Leclerc lost his job midway through the season and won't be back in 2025. Max Scherzer pitched in just nine contests and seems unlikely to return. Reliever Kirby Yates is a free agent as well, but his 1.17 ERA and 33 saves almost mandates that the Rangers re-sign their closer this offseason.

1. Houston Astros

Alex Bregman, 3B

Justin Verlander, RHP

Kendall Graveman, RHP

Jason Heyward, OF

Hector Neris, RHP

Alex Bregman's free agency will dominate the offseason chatter in Houston. There's arguably a 50/50 chance that Houston re-signs Bregman this winter, but all bets are off once he hits the open market. Justin Verlander gave a valiant effort, but it's hard to see him returning to Space City in 2025. The Astros should, and likely will, look to re-sign Yusei Kikuchi, but Kendall Graveman, Jason Heyward, and Hector Neris are as good as gone.

