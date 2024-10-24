Every former Astros player in the 2024 World Series

While the Houston Astros suffered an early exit from the 2024 playoffs, their impact is still being felt in this year's World Series. Not only are the Astros still living rent-free in the Dodgers' and Yankees' heads this week, but there are a few former Astros players that are likely to play important roles in deciding who will end up hanging the championship banner this season.

The 2024 World Series is littered with former Astros players

With the Mets and Royals out of the playoffs, the bulk of the former Astros still playing went with them. However, what the current list of former Astros playing in the 2024 World Series lacks in quantity is more than made up for in the quality of players represented.

Should that make Astros fans sad that these guys aren't still playing for Houston? Perhaps, but these folks have long since left Houston for one reason or another and it is still at least interesting to check in and see how they are availing themselves with their new teams.

Gerrit Cole

Cole is obviously the most high profile name here, as his 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Astros set the stage for his ascension to being one of the best pitchers of his generation. Houston had to really pony up to trade for Cole from the Pirates before the 2018 season, including parting with Joe Musgrove, who is obviously now with the Padres.

Despite Musgrove's growth in San Diego, Houston probably doesn't regret trading for Cole, as he gave them a pair of top 5 Cy Young finishes after the move. That said, it sure does suck to see him pitching in the World Series for the Yankees of all teams while the Astros are sitting at home.

Teoscar Hernández

Younger Astros fans may not remember Hernández's tenure with Houston, as he played 42 mostly forgettable games as an Astro in 2016 and 2017 before he got sent to Toronto in the Francisco Liriano deal at the 2017 trade deadline.

Since the trade, Hernández has hit 188 home runs, made two All-Star teams, won a Home Run Derby, and has become a key cog in the 2024 Dodgers' offense right before he gets to try his luck at free agency yet again. You have to give up talent to get talent, but the Astros losing out on Hernández's prime definitely doesn't feel great at the moment.

TEOSCAR HERNÁNDEZ WINS THE 2024 HOME RUN DERBY! 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/9oAvPdbPvr — theScore (@theScore) July 16, 2024

Kiké Hernández

Way back in 2014, a very young Enrique Hernández made his big league debut with the Astros, where he played well over 24 games before getting shipped to the Marlins at that season's trade deadline. Hernández's tenure with Miami was forgettable, but he found himself after being traded to LA that offseason.

Hernández never became a star, although it sure looked like he might in 2015. However, he carved out a really nice role as a super utility player with the Dodgers, then the Red Sox, and then the Dodgers again in the 10 seasons since leaving the Astros. Big congrats to Kiké for making it this far in his career, although it would be great if could play somewhere that wouldn't make Astros fans wince so much.

